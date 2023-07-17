A social agency in St. Thomas is back to the drawing board after a federal program denied its $8 million grant application to help fund the development of 40 affordable tiny homes.
The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) St. Thomas-Elgin was denied the grant from the rapid housing initiative, a federal program that bankrolls affordable housing. The money, delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. (CMHC), would have gone toward its $14.6-million project to build a community of affordable homes and on-site support at 21 Kains St. in St. Thomas.
"We are a bit disappointed, but really, we're back on track with our Plan A," said Lindsay Rice, YWCA's executive director.
That includes applying for grants through CMHC's co-investment fund and working with homebuilder Doug Tarry Homes to develop a more community-based model that utilizes the skills of other builders and tradespeople, Rice said.
"The cool thing about our project is, having the 40 tiny houses, we don't have to build an apartment building all at once. We can build houses as we go and have different people involved," she said.
The rapid housing grant program has given out $1.5 billion this year to projects and cities and is expected to create at least 4,500 affordable housing units for vulnerable people, with 25 per cent of grants earmarked for women-focused housing. Applications closed in mid-March.
Feedback from CMHC indicated the application process was competitive, with more than 700 applicants countrywide, and that YWCA had scored "very, very well," Rice said.
"We know that this is a housing crisis across Canada, so I think that's really what it came down to."
Despite the setback, Rice said YWCA and its partners Doug Tarry Homes and Sanctuary Homes are "full steam ahead" with the project, which will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes between 400 and 700 square feet (37 to 65 square metres) each for women and women-led families, youth and Indigenous people facing homelessness or at risk of being homeless.
The organization is also in conversation with the City of St. Thomas, which previously pledged $3 million toward the plan, dubbed Project Tiny Hope, on the condition it received provincial and government grants.
“At this moment, we will say we’re still all in.” St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said Monday.
“Our funding was contingent on finding the other levels of government funding. I think that is all still extremely possible,” he said, stressing the need for affordable housing in the city.
The city and agency will determine how to move forward during the next few weeks.
Meanwhile, YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin is calling on the community, local businesses and foundations for support through in-kind and cash donations and corporate contributions. Rice estimates the agency has raised close to $6 million and requires another $2-2.5 million.