BROCKTON – With the project to replace Paisley’s venerable bridge over the Saugeen River nearing completion, attention has turned to another bridge over the river, this one in downtown Walkerton.
At 87 years of age, it has some definite issues, including concrete that’s starting to crumble, not to mention fears over the safety of the centre span. No one is disputing the need for replacing the bridge. The main point of contention is how to move traffic during the construction project.
Walkerton’s Durham Street bridge is on the most heavily travelled route in the county.
The prospect of having the bridge shut down and traffic rerouted for an extended period of time – a year and a half – has the downtown business community worried. Many of the smaller businesses are just starting to recover from COVID closures. In addition, the proposed detour would add to the response time for emergency services responding to calls on the east side of the bridge – or in the case of police, the west side. Paramedics and the fire department are based on the west side of Walkerton, with the Ontario Provincial Police office on the east side.
The business community has formed a group called Keep Walkerton Connected. Two members of the group, Nicole Thomas and Jeff Davis, presented a petition consisting of over 100 names of business people during the June 6 meeting of Brockton council, calling on the county to come up with a plan that does not involve a detour or a detour combined with a pedestrian bridge. What the petition calls for is a temporary vehicle bridge.
The gallery in the council chambers was packed by local people wanting to hear the presentation by Bruce County to Brockton council on the various options for the project, and to make sure the county hears their concerns.
The county has stated nothing has been decided yet. The environmental assessment is still at the information gathering stage.
Costs of the various options being looked at vary from $1.9 million for a detour (roads and intersections would need upgrading), $2.6 million for a pedestrian bridge, and $6.3 million for a temporary bridge (higher cost and more complicated than the one used in Paisley, due to the need for a centre pier – the river through Walkerton is wider than in Paisley).
Making the county presentation were Adam Stanley, the county’s engineering manager; Ryan Munn, senior engineer with B.M. Ross and Associates Ltd.; and Kelly Vader, environmental planner for B.M. Ross.
Munn said the design is being evaluated at this point. What’s proposed is a three-span bridge to replace the present five-span structure, with piers in the same location.
He noted that if a temporary bridge is used, the Saugeen Valley Conservation Authority (SVCA) has recommended improvements to the berms on both sides of the river.
Stanley said building a temporary bridge (between Orange and McNab streets) is “not a quick process.” It requires a lot of the same techniques as building a permanent bridge, all the while battling the water. He said the local detour is the recommended option.
A number of options are already being looked at, but Coun. Kym Hutcheon came up with another one.
“If a temporary bridge costs $6.3 million, what’s the cost of a permanent bridge?”
She suggested building a permanent bridge at the Orange/McNab site and then replacing the Durham Street bridge the following year. In later discussion, Hutcheon said the cost to individuals using the detour should be added to the detour option.
During the question-and-answer session that followed, the possibility of having some sort of transit during the construction period was discussed. Also discussed was what happens if the roadway in the area of Lobies Park washes out.
There weren’t many answers.
One question that was answered involved the reason why the county is shying away from building a temporary bridge in Walkerton. In Paisley, it was a simple matter but the distance in Walkerton is greater, requiring a pier in the centre.
Deputy Mayor James Lang drew attention to a similarity between the Paisley and Walkerton projects – both are located in the downtown core.
Coun. Carl Kuhnke asked for a calculation on how much carbon dioxide would be produced by use of the detour. The county doesn’t have the numbers but will include them in the final report. Kuhnke also drew attention to another environmental concern – use of road salt on the detour route in winter and the possible impact it would have on water source protection.
Mayor Chris Peabody expressed concern that SVCA was “trying to make the process more expensive… I’m not happy about that.”
His major concern was the viability of downtown, commenting on how quickly a downtown can be destroyed. He used the fate of Point Grey, an affluent community in Vancouver that once had a vibrant downtown but now has a lot of boarded-up stores.
“We have one of the best downtowns in the area,” he said. “It wouldn’t take much to make it rundown,” which is what would happen with the detour.
Thomas said “everyone assumed we’d get a temporary bridge.” She’s one of them, and she said she’s done the math on the cost of that seven-kilometre detour. Considering that 12,000 cars a day use the bridge, the cost over 18 months would amount to over $22 million, she said.
Her business is located in an old building, and sometimes birds get in, setting off the alarm. Checking it is a quick process. However, the detour would make it 20 minutes – and a fee for a false alarm.
The possibility of a shuttle service also has deficiencies. A 12-seat bus isn’t enough to accommodate students heading home from school, and it wouldn’t help a business that requires staff to start work at 4:30 a.m.
Most of all, a detour would discourage shopping.
“If it’s not convenient, people won’t do it,” she said.
The community’s downtown businesses are the ones that support all kinds of local charities. And they’ll be instrumental in making Homecoming 2026 a success, assuming it happens, with the bridge still under construction.
The bottom line as far as she and Davis are concerned, is many businesses wouldn’t survive if the detour option is the one selected.
Staff present report on bridge
Nicholas Schnurr, Brockton’s director of operations, presented a report on the bridge.
His report noted residents and businesses have both been “actively providing feedback to the county… to assist… in the EA process to determine the most suitable solution during the disruption of the bridge replacement.”
Among the options being looked at, in addition to the costliest, a temporary vehicle bridge, and the least expensive, a detour, are a temporary or permanent pedestrian bridge, the latter being a “permanent improvement that benefits the town.”
The current detour the county proposes would be on Yonge Street by Lobies Park up to Concession 2 and over to County Road 19. The roads would require improvements, with the cost assumed by the county. Speed limits would be reduced during the detour period.
His report noted that the county and municipality are “in discussion” about intersection signals and crosswalk being considered for the intersection of Yonge and Durham streets.
The report stated, “It is important that council consider all of the options presented by the county. These options come at costs of varying degrees, but will inevitably come from the residents’ own pockets.”
While most of council supported option three – a temporary traffic bridge – Hutcheon stated her preference for “option four – a permanent traffic bridge.” Coun. Mitch Clark said he preferred a temporary bridge but would support a permanent vehicle bridge.
Coun. Tim Elphick said, “We need to support whatever option gives us unimpeded traffic flow through Walkerton.”
Council also voted to “receive and endorse” the petition from the Keep Walkerton Connected group.