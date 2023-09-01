A majority Essex County Council vote approved initiating the process of uploading the collection and delivery of waste from the local municipalities by passing a by-law that could lead to garbage collection being uplifted to the County.
Though County Council passed this by-law, it cannot take effect until a majority of the seven local municipalities approves it.
The Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Kingsville, LaSalle, and Lakeshore were opposed in the vote that passed 8-6 during its August 16 meeting.
County Solicitor David Sundin reported back to Essex County Council at that meeting regarding further feedback received from local municipalities regarding the potential of uplifting garbage pick-up to the County to form a regional waste management service.
He was directed to do this after the County reconfirmed its commitment to a regional approach to waste management in April. In June of 2022, the previous Term of County Council directed Administration to work with the Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority (EWSWA) on creating a regional waste management program.
Discussion on uplifting waste collection began in October of 2021, after the previous Term of County Council was advised the Organics Waste Program was being pursued to ensure compliance with provincial requirements.
Further, in February of 2022, City of Windsor Council voted in favour of participating in an organics program on a regional-basis, if possible. In March of 2022, County Council voted to inform EWSWA all County municipalities would participate in a regional solution for the collection and processing of organic waste material from urban settlement areas at a minimum.
Sundin noted County Administration and EWSWA have presented to all seven local municipalities on the matter of a regional waste collection, with five of the seven confirming in principle their support to a regional waste management collection system.
Kingsville, he said, did not take a formal position, and Lakeshore voted down a motion to confirm a commitment.
Sundin said there were a number of concerns coming from Lakeshore and Kingsville, including lack of public consultation.
Michelle Bishop, Executive Director of EWSWA, noted a survey was launched after last year’s resolution of County Council. It included nine simple questions to make it easy for residents to respond, she noted. Over 75 percent of respondents indicated they would support and would participate in an organics program, while 22 percent answered maybe, with the remainder responding they would not. Smell was indicated as a most-common barrier in not wanting to participate.
According to Kingsville.ca, a report from Kingsville’s CAO John Norton recommended against giving the upper tier County responsibility for the collection of waste. Kingsville’s Council voted in support of the recommendation and opposed the change.
He stated that “If garbage collection becomes the responsibility of the County municipal government, residents will need to call the County if they have a concern. The Town will have no further role in garbage collection any longer.”
The County, through a regional working group, has reached a consensus at the administrative-level regarding the base service level and a funding model, Sundin added.
He explained that should the County of Essex pass a by-law and become effective with four of the seven local municipalities endorsing it, residents would likely not notice any immediate change in service. The County will then take on existing contracts and administer them as it completes a transition plan.
The County will then move towards a base-level of service that will include weekly organic collection, bi-weekly garbage, bi-weekly recycle, in addition to a set number of yard waste pick-up days. It is suggested that it would take place January 1, 2024 to align with the next budget.
Funding will be on a hybrid model, County CAO Sandra Zwiers explained.
She said, at the least, she hopes the take away of the meeting is that those preparing this model are open to listening to concerns and questions and working towards a solution.
Zwiers continues to believe uplifting waste collection to the County is the right thing to do. She does recognize that how it is funded is a sensitive topic for some. When speaking to municipalities on the matter, she noted funding did not have to be either user-fee based or on the General Levy.
The hybrid funding model proposed maintains the linkage of usage of the service. It would maintain each municipalities’ existing contracts, which would then be transferred to the County for the remainder of their existence. In doing so, they would come off the Municipal Budget and be added to the County Budget at that exact dollar value.
A new cost centre would be created at the County-level that would track costs and maintain division in recognition of cost per municipality.
The hybrid model, she added, would offer a General Levy concept in a tax rate billing proposal that would then take each municipality’s actual cost for their existing contracts, and a rate unique to each municipality would be implemented to collect its share of cost for the service.
“I want to be transparent,” Zwiers said. “We are behind industry best practices. Best practices and the implementation of an organics plan does suggest and promote a change in the frequency of garbage collection.”
She said administratively, from the County and EWSWA, they believe strongly in moving towards a best practice model. The goal would be, as individual municipal contracts expire, to move a regional contract provision that provides for best practices.
This would include a bi-weekly garbage collection, weekly organics collection, maintaining the current bulk and large item collection as it exists, maintaining bi-weekly leaf and yard waste collections for April through November, and maintaining monthly white goods pick-up.
One area that varies widely between municipalities includes leaf and yard waste. Once contracts are up, Zwiers said the idea would be to standardize that. There is an option, if Council chooses, to offer an a la carte service to accommodate a particular municipality’s desire to have more than the standardized service-level. That would be billed directly to that municipality.
She warned, however, the more variation offered, the less likely to realize true economies of scale.
Bishop explained the approach to regionalization will require collaboration between the County and the Authority, in addition to the seven local municipalities in ensuring staff resources are available to ensure timely and effective decision-making.
“What we do struggle with when we get asked the questions about the details, is in absence of a formal resolution from County Council to continue with this initiative, we are challenged – both at your municipal-level and with the Authority – to determine the level of effort and time that we are committing to developing a plan.”
What is needed is the confirmation of a detailed transition plan from each of the municipalities to move forward.
“While we don’t have all of the details of exactly how we would roll it out, we are starting to have those conversations at the municipal working group,” she added. “What the resolution of Council will do tonight will provide direction on whether we keep having those discussions and moving that forward.”
Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue had concerns with going down the road of regionalizing services and leading to the potential of there not being a need for local municipalities in the future. He believes this is a good idea, but urged colleagues to be careful.
“The more you give from the local municipality to the regional municipality, the more likely at some point they are going to say, ‘why do you even exist,’” Prue warned.
Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara took a different view than Prue. He said this is about being efficient and reducing carbon footprint. He liked the hybrid funding model.
In responding to Kingsville Deputy Mayor Kim DeYong’s concerns regarding organics collections, Zwiers noted the province is missing a fairly big contributor of the organics piece by not capturing agricultural waste through legislation, which is governed by specific legislation and is afforded significant protections.
She would support advocacy at the provincial-level to consider the impact of greenhouse organics, particularly in this region, which is unique to the rest of the province.
“I think we have a unique story to tell and we should be telling it and advocating that the province look at legislation that captures this particular group of organic producers,” Zwiers said.
DeYong said if best practices include diversion, why isn’t the County – as stewards of the landfill with the desire to prolong its life – insisting organics do not go into the landfill. What is stopping the County from preventing organics entering the local landfill from the biggest producer.
Zwiers said a balanced approach needs to be taken. Without an available alternative solution for greenhouses, their organics could pile up in places the County will not want it to, causing a host of other problems that would include involvement from ministries.
DeYong added best practices may be not sending trucks down rural roads to pick-up green matter from farmers that are already composting. Organics in rural centres, she added, makes sense. She would like to see the cost of organics and if the County will get its bang for its buck.
Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers wants more data on the matter. His fear is that tight timing will dictate decision-making. This is a big decision. He wants more time to have discussion on the matter.
Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said she has had conversations with Deputy Mayor Rob Shepley and Essex’s Administration and questions keep popping up, specific to the municipality. In Essex, there is a lot of farm property that is not assessed for garbage.
To confidently support the by-law, she would prefer it to come back in September, so she could bring it back to Essex Council to discuss. At the end of the day, they are the ones who will get the political accolades or frustrations.
Shepley said he does have concerns, but will address those when this by-law goes back to Essex Council for consideration.
Leamington Mayor and Warden of Essex County, Hilda MacDonald, said this needs to be done. A new landfill, when the current one reaches it lifecycle, will cost upwards of $120M.
“We need to be proactive,” she said, before exchanging a few words with DeYong, who reiterated her concern with greenhouses not being included.
Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey is in favour of regionalizing waste collection – and other services – she said she was going to vote opposed to this, based on Lakeshore Council’s prior decision on the matter.