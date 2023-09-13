Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Chief Building Official (CBO) Darryl Wagner is hoping to encourage young people to consider a career in building inspections.
“We are at a critical stage where they are calling it ‘the silver tsunami’ where we will be gone and there will be no one to take our place,” he told a committee meting of council last Tuesday afternoon.
This is the case in many municipalities which are not able to find people to fill positions.
“Even the AMO blasts are quite scary,” Mayor Jennifer Murphy said, noting there are many positions vacant in municipalities.
Councillor Tracey Sanderson said having young people exposed to various positions where there is a need is important. This is something the youth committee could look at as well and seeing what kind of careers are available.
“It is the kind of things we talked about exposing students to,” she said.
Mayor Murphy pointed out many alternative classes are not available in schools anymore so students can be expose to different options.
Councillor John Epps said many high school students might not consider a municipal career.
“They probably don’t know enough about it,” Councillor Sanderson said.
Councillor Brent Patrick said it takes more than just going to the high schools. He said targeting the 18 to 40-year-olds is important.
“High school kids are getting hammered with the skilled trades,” he said.
He said in his work they have had students work with them as well as apprentices. He said he wants them to see the business end of the work as well.
“I have shown them what you have to do and you have to look at that aspect,” he said.
In terms of CBO, he said looking at people who are in the trade already is a good start.
“I would be looking at your 20-year-old to 40-year-old carpenters in the area and seeing if they want to work a day a week or see the steps for it,” he said.
CBOs are a dying breed and something needs to be done, he agreed.
“I think you could develop someone to be a CBO,” he added.