The victim of an overnight stabbing in Simcoe is clinging to life in hospital, according to police.
Norfolk County OPP say the victim was “assaulted with an edged weapon” on Queen Street North around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday and left with what police described as “life-threatening injuries.”
Three suspects fled the scene and remain at large.
“The victim and the suspects may be known to each other. As such, there is believed to be no threat to public safety,” Const. Andrew Gamble said in a media release.
The incident brought a large police presence to the area, including the OPP canine unit and the emergency response team.
The investigation continues and the OPP is asking for the public’s help. Tips can be called in to the detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or helpsolvecrime.com.