A 60-year-old Chatham woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Victoria Road, north of Ridgetown, just after 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.
The collision involved a vehicle travelling on Gosnell Line that collided with a northbound vehicle on Victoria Road.
The vehicle’s driver on Victoria Line was pronounced dead on the scene. Her passenger, a 60-year-old from Chatham, was seriously injured and was transported to a London hospital by helicopter.
The driver of the vehicle on Gosnell Line, a 32-year-old Chatham woman, and her 13-year-old passenger, both received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, where they were reported to be in fair condition.
Out of respect for the family, the deceased driver’s name will not be released at this time.
The Traffic Management Unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Josh Flikweert at joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.
Later that Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., a 52-year-old Sombra man was killed in a single motorcycle collision in Tilbury East Twp.
The fatal motorcycle collision occurred on Coutts Line near Baert Road, about five kilometres northeast of Tilbury.
The Sombra man was alone on his motorcycle travelling eastbound on Coutts Line near Baert Road when he lost control, struck a ditch and sustained fatal injuries.
Out of respect for the family, the name of the motorcycle driver will not be released at this time.
