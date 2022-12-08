Markham Stouffville Hospital (MSH) Foundation hosted its inaugural the Fortune Ball where 600 guests came together at a Markham hotel on Nov. 26 to celebrate the modern tradition of Chinese culture with special performances including a lion dance and Bee Gees Now’s live show.
MSH Foundation is promoting community pride within the local Chinese-Canadian population to inspire the community’s business and philanthropic leaders to support the hospital financially.
“Generous support is essential for Oak Valley Health’s Markham Stouffville Hospital to be able to remain on the cutting-edge of patient care,” said Suzette Strong, CEO of the foundation, noting that government can’t fund all equipment and other priority needs, and that is why events like the Fortune Ball are important.
The goal of the ball is to raise half million dollars and more than $550,000 has been raised to date. All the fund will go directly to help patient care at the hospital, Strong added, helping to buy equipment in high demand, such as the intensive care beds and incubators.
Community leaders and founding members of MSH Foundation’s Fortune Leadership Council (FLC) have taken on the role as co-chairs of this inaugural gala. These members include Kenny Wan, Alan Kwong, Gordon Chan, David Ho and Stephen Li.
FLC is a network of local Chinese business leaders who came together in 2016 with a mission to give back to the hospital. “All families, no matter how young or old, need medical services,” said Kwong, who is a past board director of MSH Foundation. “Making a lasting impact on the hospital benefits the entire community.”
Strong pointed out that a large part of the Markham community is Chinese, same with the hospital. While new immigrants and established businesses may not understand the important role that the hospital plays for them and the community, MSH does rely on fundraising from the community to provide life-saving treatment to every patient, in any scenario.
To reflect and serve the most diverse community in Canada, Oak Valley Health also offers interpretation services. In addition to the in-person and over-the-phone interpretation, it has just launched new 24-7 live video interpretation services in hundreds of languages.
One of the beneficiaries of the hospital, Elsie Lui shared how her family has seen first-hand the difference MSH makes as she recounted her father’s run with heart disease as well as her sister’s long history of care, having been diagnosed with McCune-Albright syndrome, a condition that made her bones very brittle.
“We have lived in this community for over 30 years. MSH has always been our family hospital,” said Lui, who is also manager of health information management, coding, and data quality at Oak Valley Health. “Being able to access all the services right here close to home allowed both my dad and sister to have a fulsome quality of life.”