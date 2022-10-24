SIOUX LOOKOUT — Doug Lawrence had known he was returning as mayor of Sioux Lookout since late August.
Lawrance was acclaimed, but had to wait until Monday night to find out who would be joining him at the council table. Unofficial results from Monday’s municipal election incumbents Joe Cassidy, Cory Lago, and Joyce Timpson will retain their positions. Joan Cosco, Luc Beaulne and Reece Van Breda have also been elected councillors.
Lawrence said he wanted to continue being the mayor.
“I put my name forward and was really expecting it would be a campaign. I went into it thinking a campaign, nomination day came and went and there was no, nobody else running so, [I] could breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.
Lawrence said it’s been very relaxing not having to go through an election.
“It changes two months of your life completely if you’re campaigning.“
He said the new incoming council will decide the priorities for the municipality, while he praised the current council for being very civil.
“I just hope we continue with the good relationships and good governance that council can provide,” he said.
Lawrence said the new council will have to deal with the cost of policing which are carried over from the current term.
“Our policing costs are among the very highest in the province.”
He said Sioux Lookout has been working with Kenora and Pickle Lake in a coalition to try and “get a better a discount on our policing costs.”
“That doesn’t have anything to do with the police service we receive, which is very good, it just has to do with the actual cost,” he added.
He added that if police costs are reduced, the municipality can spend more on infrastructure and reduce the back log of projects.
Another key issue Lawrance expects to be at top of the agenda is healthcare.
“So healthcare is really, as much as the municipality can do, to influence that, whether it be physician recruitment, or trying to encourage housing for healthcare workers," he said. "It’s a real challenge for us as it is in many municipalities.”
And another challenge the municipality is facing is a labour shortage in all sectors.
“Healthcare, education, no matter what sector it is employers are finding it hard to get employees. I think that’s across the country,” he said.
“So, we are trying. Housing is in short supply, we’re doing the best we can to encourage the building of housing. We’re doing the best we can to help in any immigration projects that are underway.”