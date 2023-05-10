Gananoque held its own ceremony on Saturday to acknowledge the crowning of King Charles III.
This occurred outside at Town Park, involving the town’s crier, Brian Mabee, mayor John Beddows and poet laureate Gretchen Huntley.
King Charles III was crowned at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, marking the formal celebration of the start of his reign as King and his role as Canada's head of state.
“We join together in proclaiming God save the King,” Mabee said at the end of his speech, correcting himself after initially and accidentally saying, “God save the Queen,” which generated a laugh from the crowd.
“When you’re so used to saying that for so long….that was one of my fears, by the way,” Mabee said, playing off the innocent mistake.
Afterwards, Huntley delivered a poem to the crowd to mark the occasion.
“A new chapter has now begun as we celebrate with pride, the coronation of King Charles III, with his queen, Camilla, at his side,” Huntley’s poem ended.
This was followed with comments by Beddows.
“I’m 55 years old, and for all of my life there has been constants – the sky is blue, gravity pulls down, water is wet, and Elizabeth (II) was Queen,” Beddows said. “Rarely do we feel a change of this kind, which in many ways seems small but touches on all aspects of our lives – the throne’s speech will be the King’s throne speech from this point, the money will change, the stamps will change.”
At one point Beddows’ speech was interrupted by a member of the public who yelled, “long live the king”.
Although this interrupted Beddows’ speech for a moment, it also served as a prelude to the way the town’s mayor concluded the ceremony, in which Beddows thanked the crowd and asked them to join him in proclaiming, ‘long live the king’. The crowd did and the event concluded.
“I believe we will have great service from this majesty,” Beddows said.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)