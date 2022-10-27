The Grande Prairie Public Library is hosting an anonymous art show and sale, with proceeds to be split between the artists and the library.
Some of the artists have committed to donating their portion of the funds raised to the library, said Clayton Tiro-Burns, GPPL teen and new adult librarian.
“There are a few well-known local artists,” said Tiro-Burns.
This year approximately 60 artists contributed the 92 pieces on display.
Each piece is a 10x10 centimetre canvas, featuring a range of work from paintings to mixed media pieces.
One that stands out to Tiro-Burns is A Walk In My Garden, made with plants from the artist's garden.
Other pieces feature video game characters and reimagined classical art pieces done on embroidery.
The library ran a similar event with the community’s teens last year which saw 30 pieces in the sale.
After some research, the GPPL looked to expand the sale, and added it to the Just Desserts event. When that event was delayed, it decided to run the auction on its own.
“We were kind of looking at how we could expand on (the sale) and make it more of a big thing in the community,” said Tiro-Burns.
“We're hoping to do it again next year and just see if we can keep growing.”
People can see the art displayed at the library and bid on it at the library or see them online and bid on them at gppl.ca/Gallery/Anonymous-Art-Auction.
The auction is open until Nov. 5.