GODERICH – The 2023 summer season is wrapping up, and Coastal Conservation Youth Corps participants feel they’ve made an impact on Lake Huron’s shoreline, a press release from the coastal centre said.
The week-long sessions saw high school students taking action to restore the ribbon of habitat edging Lake Huron while learning about the dynamic coastal environment.
In Saugeen Shores, restoration work on the Gobles Grove public beach caught the attention of passers-by who learned from participants how newly-planted American beach grass and low shrubs would act as a living fence to minimize sand blowing over a newly-reconstructed roadway.
“Plants can effectively remove energy from the wind-blown sand, causing it to drop and initiate dune formation,” said Holly Westbook. “Driftwood sentinels were also fun to construct and install to add a beachy aesthetic.”
Additionally, the youth cleaned and logged the different types of litter, leaving the shore in a healthier and more natural condition and helping to reduce plastic pollution in this freshwater system.
The program coordinator, Kerry Kennedy, said, “We combed the beach, picking up every tiny bit we could find – even the smallest pieces of styrofoam were recorded using Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup data sheets. Participants now know it’s easy to plan a cleanup and that tallying the types of litter can inform future policy decisions. Awareness of the magnitude of plastic pollution in the lake motivates us to clean up, even during informal beach visits.”
The group also worked along the shore in Grand Bend, pulling invasive plants to make way for native plant species to flourish, which supports the food web and habitat needs of diverse organisms.
The release said, “Working alongside residents of Southcott Pines in Grand Bend, the Goderich team pulled heaps of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil, using long ropes to drag oversized flexible rakes.”
Duncan Croft expressed gratitude saying, “The time which you put in today will help revive the health of the Old Ausable Channel. As a bonus we got to connect with members of our community and make some new friends.”
Researchers from the University of Toronto will follow up to monitor this removal effort’s impact on the rare aquatic species found here.
Sunset Park, a favourite lookout spot on the steep bluff overlooking the Goderich shoreline, also received a make-over as participants pulled invasive Himalayan balsam before seed development occurred on these pink flowering plants. Planted in their place, deep-rooted native grasses will provide stability without interfering with the view, as will Ninebark, an exceptional native shrub with high wildlife value.
Erinn Lawrie, executive director of the LHCC, said, “Applying their learning about the many impacts on a healthy Lake Huron, youth participants are now better equipped to care for this great lake and support a resilient coastal community throughout their lives.”
The Lake Huron Coastal Centre is seeking financial support from the community to see this initiative succeed into the future. Youths interested in taking part can learn more at www.lakehuron.ca/ccyc.
The Lake Huron Coastal Centre is a non-government charity supporting a healthy ecosystem through education, restoration, and research. To learn more, visit www.lakehuron.ca, or follow @coastalcentre on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.