Nicholas Holt, 2023 valedictorian for Monsignor McCoy High School, considers himself a math guy. He will be attending the University of Calgary in the computer science program come September and is considering the possibility of doing a double major.
“I think I want to do a dual degree eventually with business and then see where that takes me and see what part of computer science I like.”
Getting high grades has always been something Holt has strived for throughout his life.
“I wouldn’t say it comes easy, it definitely takes some hard work and dedication.”
He will be living in residence in a double room with a friend and has already secured a few scholarships while awaiting to hear back about others he applied for. He considered attending post-secondary in Vancouver or Edmonton, but in the end wanted to remain closer to home. His older sister by two years, Claire Holt, also attends U of C in the bio-med program.
“She was also a valedictorian,” added Holt. “That definitely also motivated me, seeing what my sister did pushes me to work hard in school.”
For the summer, Holt plans to work in order to save up some money for university. However, spending time with his family and friends before he goes away is equally important.
Currently, he’s uncertain where he’ll be working this summer. He likes to be active and work in different environments so, in addition to applying for the same job he’s held the past two summers, he is also trying for a different one.
“I might be working at Chinook Greenhouse, that’s what I’ve done for the past couple of summers. I also applied for a job at the YMCA as a camp counsellor and I’m going to see if I get that to change it up a bit.”
An avid basketball player, Holt was a power forward on the McCoy team his three years of high school. He played volleyball in Grade 10 but said basketball is his primary sport.
“I like to focus on athletics in general, I go to the Big Marble Go and work out a lot.”
He also enjoys playing guitar in his spare time but doesn’t take lessons.
Holt found out he was the 2023 valedictorian when he was called down to the office one day.
“I didn’t know for sure. I didn’t know where other people stood, but I was optimistic and kept an open mind because I didn’t know where other people were standing,” said Holt.
BJ Melle, a teacher and basketball coach at McCoy, had plenty of praise for the star student.
“Nick Holt is the definition of student-athlete,” he wrote in an email. “Being a member of the high school basketball team requires the most commitment of any high school sport as the season is long and demanding. Nick was our team’s best defender and always put his teammates ahead of himself. He did whatever was asked of him to the best of his abilities.
“On top of that, he managed to earn the honour of valedictorian. Nick is one of the smartest and hardest working students I have seen in over 20 years of teaching. Most importantly, Nick is a kind and caring young man who will do whatever he can to help others. I’ve seen this first hand in basketball practice as well as helping peers with their studies.
“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for Nick as I have no doubt that with his work ethic, he will be successful.”