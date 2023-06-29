Canada Day celebrations will be kicking off around the City of North Vancouver July 1, with The Shipyards celebrating locally with a day-long event comprising live music, art displays, family events and food trucks.
The event, run by the Rotary Club of Lions Gate and now in it’s 30th iteration, will kick off at 11:30 a.m. on Cates Deck and will continue until 4:30 p.m. throughout The Shipyards area.
Entertainment on the main stage comes from an array of home-grown talent, with those taking to the stage including Canadian singer-songwriter, and Deep Cove’s own, Melanie Dekker, alongside hip-hop group Blazing Eraz, soulful blues artist Randy Swallow and reggae duo Mostly Marley.
Other activities can be found along St. Roch Dock, Burrard Dry Dock Pier, and throughout Shipbuilder’s Square, where patriotic guests will be able to peruse pop-up art from an array of local artists, indulge in a spot of face painting, enjoy a cold one at the beer garden and browse the selection of food trucks.
Opportunities for education for all the family will be rife too, with little ones welcome to embark on a tour of a Canadian Naval ship, explore the firefighter’s activity booths and observe the honey bee hive at local honey haunt Main Street Honey Shoppe.
Come evening, those who aren’t yet ready to call it a day can throw some shapes at the Retro Video dance party at The Pipe Shop, which will carry on after sundown, closing at 10 p.m.
With the crowds flocking down to the waterfront, the City of North Vancouver has issued a warning for event goers and those in the area to expect traffic and transit delays and limited available parking.
Visitors are encouraged to walk, take transit and bike to The Shipyards, utilizing the connecting trails and safe spaces to walk and the free bike valet that is available on-site during the event, the city said in a statement.
