The usage of e-bikes and e-scooters within Grande Prairie is under review at city hall.
The Public and Protective Services Committee directed city administration to bring a bylaw amendment to allow the use of e-bikes and e-scooters that was within the city's legal limits.
Currently, the use of e-scooters falls under provincial legislation and they are not legal to use within the city.
“The standup e-scooters that our kids (use) and the ones you see for rent in Edmonton and Calgary, frankly, at this point in Grande Prairie, unless you're on your private property, they're illegal, and I don't think most people know that,” said Chris Manuel, city emergency and enforcement service executive director.
He said until administration began looking into the legislation of e-scooters, he had yet to realize how many devices operating around the city were non-compliant with provincial law.
“The city doesn't have the authority to override provincial law,” he said.
“The legislation I was reading is outdated (and) it's not in alignment with the current devices that people are using.”
He suggested the city advocate to the province for the use of the devices such as e-scooters.
“I suspect every other municipality is going to be grappling with this issue,” said Manuel.
Mike Lefebvre, city enforcement services manager, said in Grande Prairie, there is no safety concern for e-bike usage but suggests it should be monitored due to a rise in interest from residents.
According to city enforcement records, he noted there have been no reported cases of anyone being injured by an e-scooter, although there was one case of a minor who was being reckless.
“I think that it's kind of ridiculous to think that we're gonna go out and tell kids that they can’t ride e-scooters and e-skateboards and be active on our trail systems,” said Jackie Clayton, city mayor.
“I think that pedal bikes are going just as fast as these kids, and if they're wearing helmets, I think that's appropriate.”
The province’s Traffic Safety Act describes e-bikes as power-assisted bicycles that will not provide any powered assistance when a bicycle attains a speed of 32 km/h on level ground. E-bikes must have a mechanism that prevents the bike's electronic motor from engaging before the bicycle is going at least three km/hr.
E-bike operators also must be over 12 years old and have an approved helmet. Under the province’s legislation, there is no requirement for e-bike operators to have a driver’s license, insurance or registration.
Under the Traffic Safety Act, e-scooters fall under miniature vehicles, which include pocket bikes, golf carts, motorized skateboards, go-carts, and segways, which are prohibited for use anywhere other than private property.
“I think there are many people out there using different electronic devices for commuting, and we need to be clear on what's allowed and what's not,” said Clayton, noting the city should have clear information about what is allowed.
The committee wanted to know more information on the provincial exemptions that exist in Edmonton and Calgary.
“The only exemptions that exist for Calgary and Edmonton are restricted to what they call shared e-scooters,” said Manuel noting that provincial legislation is for private companies that rent the scooters to riders.
Rules vary between cities as well, notes the Alberta Motor Association (AMA), which says in Calgary e-scooters can ride on sidewalks but not roads, while in Edmontonv riders are prohibited on sidewalks and limited to roads with speed limits below 50 km/hr.
Coun. Gladys Blackmore said she believes the city should begin to look into e-scooter usage as she believes rental e-scooter could even be a possibility in the future for Grande Prairie.