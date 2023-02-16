Cobden -- Whitewater Region council heard more about snowmobiles on Gypsy Lane, a dead-end residential street near Cobden, at its February 1 meeting, when Heather Corrigan addressed council with another slant to the issue.
At its previous meeting on January 18, council had heard a Gypsy Lane resident, Annette Gilchrist, outline hazards posed by snowmobiles. She noted that neither the unopened road allowance to which the street connects, nor the portion of the unofficial trail which runs over private property, are part of the trail network for local snowmobile or ATV associations. This creates a liability risk for the township as well as for property owners.
Ms. Corrigan picked up on Ms. Gilchrist’s safety concerns and re-iterated her call to the township to take an active role in educating snowmobilers on public safety and side roads.
Further, she called on the township to open talks with the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) with a view to making Gypsy Lane, and the adjacent section of trail being used by snowmobilers, part of the Whitewater Sno-Goers trail network. The local club is part of the OFSC. She presented council with a letter of intent signed by a representative of the Sno-Goers to take steps to apply for an agreement with the OFSC to open and groom the concession off the end of Gypsy Lane to connect to the existing B114 snowmobile trail which originates at Logos Land.
Ms. Corrigan told council Gypsy Lane is safer than an alternative that had been mentioned at the earlier meeting, the Mansel Hill Road.
“If you have ever walked or snowmobiled on Mansel Hill Road you will be aware of the road’s blind spots with the hills and hidden driveways,” she said. “The ditches are also undriveable leading you to drive between the shoulders of the road, the same as on Gypsy Lane.
“If you suggest people travel along Foresters Falls Road and then onto Mansel Hill Road for another 800 metres to access the OFSC trail, this is not a better option if we are discussing safety.”
She noted the travelled portion of Gypsy Lane used to connect to the road allowance and on to the OFSC trail is only 300 metres.
She said many snowmobilers utilize the unofficial trail to connect from the B114 trail to enter Muskrat Lake of Summerfield Drive, on the west side of Foresters Falls Road.
“This is to either get to their ice huts or visit local restaurants and gas stations, all ending up with visitors and residents putting money back into our community,” she said.
She said that closing the road allowance would end up landlocking at least one property. She suggested that posting a low speed limit, such as 20 km/h, on Gypsy Lane would benefit snowmobilers and vehicles alike.
“Working with OFSC and Sno-Goers alike would be a great asset to Whitewater’s and Cobden’s economic value, and would help with the liability issue,” she said.
Councillor Chris Olmstead agreed the Mansel Hill Road is not a safer option, especially since using that route also entails travelling 275 metres on the busy Foresters Falls Road.
“Earlier this week, the township was doing snow removal in Cobden,” he said. “By 11 a.m. I counted 30 trucks go by along Foresters Falls Road. This (issue) has been in front of us at least three times since my first term on council. It’s time it’s properly dealt with.”
Mayor Neil Nicholson said he will be handing the issue over to staff.
“Based on feedback around the table and from the public, at this and the previous meeting, I will be directing staff to coordinate with the OPP and OFSC, in addition to implementing educational measures that are appropriate, that this trail can be made available to snowmobilers as well as residents on the road,” he said.