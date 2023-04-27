Swan Hills School's Junior High students got a chance on Friday, April 14 to demonstrate what they are learning in their elective courses during the school's Project Showcase. Students were stationed at a series of tables in the school's foyer with equipment, tools, and material from a selection of elective classes, ready to speak about what they have been learning and doing in these courses. The showcase tables ranged from computer-based classes to more artistic pursuits with some good old hands-on outdoor training for good measure.
These are the courses demonstrated at the Project Showcase:
Information Technology (IT): This is the first year that IT has been offered at Swan Hills School. Students learn about programming languages, including Python, C++, and JavaScript. Students demonstrated a game that they had programmed and reported having a lot of fun.
Computer Science: Students learn to code using the Scratch website, where they use coding blocks to create computer games. They have a good time as they learn valuable skills. The students at this table also demonstrated a game that they had created.
Art: Using different implements such as pencils and watercolours, students work on a variety of projects, including drawing facial features (eyes, noses, lips) and redesigning commercial brands.
Visual Communications: In this course, students have been using photography, art, and infographics to create projects aimed at bringing attention to societal issues such as animal cruelty, violence against women, and the dangers of drinking and driving.
Social Media: This course has focused on the most widely used social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and TikTok. Areas of study include rules or best practices for social media, etiquette, and online safety.
Minecraft Education: This course uses a version of the Minecraft videogame specifically designed for educational use. Lessons using this program can focus on various subjects, including math, artistic expression, and energy systems.
Outdoor Education: Students in outdoor education have been learning survival skills like building shelters and lighting fires. They have also built and used a travois and enjoyed fun activities like making hot chocolate and maple syrup taffy.
Cosmetology: Students in this course have learned hairstyling techniques, how to style nails, and how to apply makeup. The students are broken up into smaller groups and rotate through the different applications on a weekly basis.
The Project Showcase was an excellent way to highlight the array of elective courses available to the school's Junior High students and demonstrate their accomplishments. Overall, the students seemed excited to share their experiences and speak about what they had learned.