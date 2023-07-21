A rezoning bylaw that would allow Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut, the Iqaluit Elders’ Society, to build a new elders’ housing complex got unanimous support from the City of Iqaluit’s planning committee Tuesday.
The proposed bylaw must still go through council and community consultations next, but the group behind the bid is celebrating completing this first step.
If approved, the project would impact a large triangular block in the city’s 300 area currently zoned as a residential community and occupied by two housing units.
The bylaw would see the area rezoned specifically for elders’ housing, but with room for a small commercial space.
The four-storey, multimillion-dollar complex the elders’ society hopes to build would include 42 units, a daycare, a medical clinic and a small retail space to be occupied by a country food store.
“It’s a large project. There’s a lot of people with no housing here,” Kopa Mike, president of the elders’ society, told the committee.
“We’re trying to target the elder [population] for a secure place for elders.”
Councillors directed only a few questions to the elders’ society delegation and to city planner Michelle Armstrong.
Deputy Mayor Kyle Sheppard briefly addressed his concern about future for-profit ventures potentially “profiteering” from Nunavut’s elders’ housing shortage before moving the vote to support the bylaw.
The delegation from the elders’ society said it was pleased to receive support from the committee.
“It’s very, very supported by the community and the people of Nunavut,” Jamie Flaherty, an elders’ society representative, said after the vote.
Initial plans for Pairijiit Tigummiaqtikkut’s proposed elders’ home are shown here. (Image from City of Iqaluit documents)
The timeline and budget for the multimillion-dollar project are unclear but Anne Crawford, a lawyer and representative for the society, said it would be in the “tens of millions of dollars.”
The elders’ society is seeking funding from Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., as well as the federal and territorial governments, she said.
Crawford also welcomed the committee support, calling it a positive step in the society’s mission to repatriate elders living in retirement homes in the south.
“It will create spaces and it’ll kind of create a vacuum that people may be able to come back to fill, but this housing is like retirement housing, it’s not like it’s not medical in nature,” she said.
“It’s for people who are going to have independent apartments and who are going to be engaged in community and who are capable of looking after themselves. But it will create spaces in other places, hopefully, for repatriation because this society has very strongly advocated for repatriation.”
Coun, Kimberly Smith, who chairs the planning committee, called it a “wonderful proposal.” She said the next step is to discuss the rezoning in council and to hold a public hearing at a later date.
“It’s a desperately needed project that’s going to provide some desperately needed services and doing it in a way that’s honestly quite beautiful with the incorporation of a daycare,” Smith said in an interview after the meeting.
“Myself and others in this room are in full support of this project and we’re really looking forward to seeing it done.”