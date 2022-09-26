Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday meant schools and the Mohawk Council office were closed to mark and observe a National Day of Mourning for the monarch.
On social media, many community members expressed their anger and discontent with the decision made by the leadership at the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) to observe the new public holiday announced by prime minister Justin Trudeau on September 13.
“It wasn’t surprising to me that this Council took that opportunity to have an extra day off, which was all it meant for them. In all honestly, they should have stayed open like the health center,” said community member Karonhienhawe Nicole Nicholas.
“Observing that day is contradictory to what they say they represent. Kahnawake did right, as did all the other communities who didn’t close. Although I know it was just an extended weekend for them, that act sent the wrong message out.”
Teiawenniserate Jeremy Tomlinson – executive director of the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC), said that he decided to stay open because KHC’s commitment to restoring the community’s wellbeing was more important than mourning the passing of the monarch.
“In short, the queen was the monarch of a colonial system that has inflicted irreparable harm to our people as well as Indigenous populations across our Mother Earth, the effects of which we still feel today,” said Tomlinson.
“In fact, a lot of the efforts we put in as an organization on a daily basis go toward countering and mitigating the effects left behind by colonization.”
According to chiefs Amy Beauvais and Brant Etienne, the decision to close the band office and the school came from grand chief Victor Bonspille.
“We found out by the email that was sent to all departments at the same time as everybody,” said Etienne.
The chief said he sent Bonspille an email response questioning the decision.
“I think we have to consider if we as the representatives of an Indigenous community really want to honour the memory of the literal figurehead of the colonial system that continues to oppress our people. It feels ignorant of our history to honour that person just because the feds are. That was my response to his statement,” he explained.
When contacted by The Eastern Door, Bonspille stated that the MCK was a federal entity. “And I didn’t take it as a point of a day of mourning for the queen. I took it for a day because our offices had been dysfunctional, and our employees needed a break,” said the grand chief.
Etienne added that the other chiefs also disagreed with the decision, but due to the ongoing escalating issues at Council, they decided not to intervene.
“Well, first off, it would have been appreciated had the grand chief brought the possibility of having that day off to the table. And had given us the opportunity to discuss it with him. But that wasn’t the case. He went and made a decision by himself to just call it off for the schools,” said Beauvais.
“As a parent that has three children that go to the school on the reserve, I wasn’t happy with that, especially the high school.
Beauvais explained that Ratihén:te High School’s reopening date was pushed back by four days earlier this month because of another issue.
“So, on top of that, adding another day, I felt like their education was being sabotaged.” Director of Education Scott Traylen said that staff members advised him after the prime minister made the announcement and decided to call the grand chief to find out if Kanesatake would be observing the day.
“He got back to me indicating the reason why and that same afternoon, I contacted the principal at the elementary school, and we sent out information to the parents, indicating that the schools, all departments would be closed on Monday as instructed by the grand chief,” said Traylen.
“We had to cancel buses and so on. We hate to lose instructional time. But it didn’t create any particular complication other than whatever inconvenience that may have caused for parents.”