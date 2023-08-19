“Overwhelming” is how Jerome Abraham described the ongoing community support he’s received in his battle with cancer. Organizers of the Sheila Bishop Memorial Wood Bat Tournament presented Abraham with a cheque for $3,100 raised at the recent Peachfest event. “I still haven’t taken it all in yet. I’m used to accepting help and passing it along to other people,” said Abraham, a recovered addict who championed the Discovery House cause as executive director for 12 years. “It’s more challenging when it’s personally for me, it seems sort of selfish.” The donation from the tournament was especially touching for Abraham, a former player who still umpires in the Penticton Slo-Pitch League. “The support from the slo-pitch community is really incredible, they have just been so supportive,” he said. “Even when I’m umpiring people come over to see how I’m doing, so it’s great to be out here now with people that you play against and argued with over silly things for years.
“Short and sweet, I’m so appreciative of everything people have done for me.” For Paul Borba, one of the tournament organizers, there was no question of where the money raised this year would go. “Jerome’s umpired a few of our games but we decided to help him even though he is an umpire,” said Borba with a laugh. “Seriously, Jerome is a good umpire and he’s a good guy and we’re just happy to be able to help him, even a little bit. “We started telling people at the ball field that the money was going to him and everybody got really excited.” Borba added it’s fitting that someone who has helped many other people over the years was the recipient of tournament proceeds. “I believe in karma so I think that’s what’s happening in Jerome’s case,” said Borba. “All the money he raised for others at Discovery House and now some of it’s coming back in his time of need.” There were 10 entries in this year’s tourney that was won by The Farm Team dressed in their holstein jerseys. This was the 20th year of the fun-oriented, co-ed event held in memory of Sheila Bishop, an avid slo-pitch player who lost her own battle with cancer in 2003. Since it began, the tournament has raised well over $70,000 for local families and charities. Borba had high praise for the nearly dozen umpires who worked the games at no cost, saving organizers as much as $1,000.“I also want to thank Peachfest, they help us with some of our costs, field bookings and insurance and once again it’s money we don’t have to spend and we can give it away,” Borba said. “Everybody gets emotional at the end of the tournament, you remember these people like Sheila and you just have to appreciate everyday. I’m glad we could help Jerome out.”