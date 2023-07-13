An ad-hoc committee has come up with a plan to make the community’s beach area more accessible to people with mobility issues.
The group, which includes Mayor Tom Zeleznik, is looking at building a ramp to allow more people to access the sand and water.
“It’s a big project,” said Terry Welsh, director of the Recreation Nakusp Society, who presented the idea to council. “To come from the existing stair at the east end of the beach, you would need 150 feet to come to the memorial benches … then we would turn and it’s an additional 140 feet to get down to the flat part of the beach.”
The concrete structure would use a portable surface called ‘Mobi-Mat’ that provides a stable surface for people in wheelchairs to roll out onto sand. With about a quarter of the population over 60 these days, the project would see increasing use by people, not only in wheelchairs, but with other mobility issues, Welsh stated.
Welsh explained that the final build would be a Village-owned asset. He said if council gave the initial nod to proceed, the group would look at fundraising about $15,000-$25,000 for an engineering assessment. Mayor Zeleznik added he has received positive feedback from both the Columbia Basin Trust and BC Hydro about supporting the engineering study.
Council received Welsh’s presentation as information.
Harvest Heritage Fair
There’ll be a new festival in Nakusp this fall if a community group gets the support it needs to make it happen. The Creative Connections Program of the Arrow Slocan Lakes Community Services organization came to council to pitch the idea of a fall fair in the park.
Murray Peglar said his group works to build community connections for seniors and other residents to share knowledge, culture and skills. They are busy developing an online community calendar, working to make it easier for organizations to attract volunteers, and building relationships for seniors and Aboriginal Canadians.
But the big pitch at the meeting was to have a ‘Harvest Heritage Fair’ on October 1. Such an event would celebrate local knowledge, culture and people, Peglar said. Initial ideas include games of skills and chance, an art fair, seed and crop exchanges, vendors, an Octoberfest-style beer garden, and other fun.
Peglar said the group was working to find a “hook” for the event – something that would make people want to come to the event the way New Denver May Days attracts visitors with its soapbox car races.
“We’re really looking for our signature event,” he told council. “One that has got the most traction is getting $100 in loonies and basically chucking them on the beach and giving kids shovels and letting them go at it… a lot of fun for them.”
Council received the presentation for information.
Slowing down traffic
The Village has already taken steps to slow down traffic around the beach – putting in a four-way stop and improving speed limit signage. But a letter from a resident prompted some debate about what can be done around the rest of the community to get people to ease up on the gas pedal.
“In the past, we have reached out to the public using social media (Nakusp Communicator) asking drivers to slow down; however, this has been ineffective,” wrote residents Stuart Brown and Cheryl Toles. “The speed at which vehicles travel continues to be a danger to the many residents and visitors that walk, run and cycle on 1st Ave NW.”
But CAO Wayne Robinson said while the couple makes good points, it’s hardly a problem on that street alone. He suggested that staff come back to council with a comprehensive plan for tackling the traffic issue.
Smooth passage of OCP changes
It only took a few minutes for council to pass changes to the Official Community Plan. Council dissolved into a public hearing halfway through its meeting, to allow members of the public one last chance to offer their opinion about the proposed changes.
The changes met with crickets from the public – not one written submission was received, nor any verbal comments at the public hearing.
Council reconvened after just a few minutes. A bit later in the meeting, it adopted the amended OCP, which changes the land use designation for five properties on Hwy 23 North from ‘Industrial’ to ‘Comprehensive Community Use.’
The changes will “diversify the future use of the affected properties to allow for more than industrial uses,” noted Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Robinson. “But, [it] does not prohibit industrial uses.”
The change would allow landowners to build more housing on those lots should they wish.
The OCP acts as a guide for development and council decision-making on development projects, to ensure they support and enhance the community’s values, culture and aesthetic.
Councillors nix Dix confab
The Village is going to withdraw a request to meet with Health Minister Adrian Dix at the Union of BC Municipalities convention this fall – mostly because things are doing pretty well for healthcare in the area.
“We are in a stable place with four physicians,” noted Mayor Tom Zeleznik, who said local doctors advised him recently that they “only have good things to say from that perspective.”
However, some councillors noted that other staffing issues remained, and blamed the policy of firing unvaccinated workers during the pandemic for the shortfall in support services. But like at a recent meeting of the RDCK board, the idea of taking the complaint to the minister was rejected.
“It’s a provincial decision, and pointless to talk to Minister Dix because I don’t think they’ll meet with us, and if they do, they won’t listen to us,” said Aidan McLaren-Caux. “So I think it’s a waste of staff time to prepare a brief for them. And I don’t think we, as lay elected officials of a municipality, have the chops to be telling hospital administrators how to manage a complex healthcare system.”
While Dix is off the list, council still hopes to talk to five other ministers, on issues from local airport development to placing a staff sergeant at the local RCMP detachment to supporting green energy initiatives.
Flexible work
Council approved a new policy codifying when and how Village staff can take time off during the day to deal with family or personal matters.
“Life sometimes requires staff to be away from work in the middle of the day or before the workday ends,” noted a report to staff. “The policy aims to provide flexibility where it can be afforded to achieve an enhanced work/life balance and employee satisfaction, yet ensures that staff fulfill their work obligations and work the time they are paid for.”
Putting the rules in writing will make the approval process transparent and fairer, the report noted. It’s a common practice in many workplaces, and generally has been found to increase productivity and staff satisfaction.
Staff found to be abusing the policy will lose the ability to use the program, CAO Robinson told council.