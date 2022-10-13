Candidates for the upcoming Oct. 17 city byelection gathered for an online forum hosted by the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce last Tuesday (Oct. 4).
Eight candidates are looking for a spot at the council table on Oct. 17.
The event was hosted over Zoom and moderated by chamber chair Tertius Genis.
Residents submitted questions using an app with three randomly selected candidates able to answer, with each candidate having a wild card to use to answer a question if they were not chosen.
The discussion varied from how candidates would work as a team with council to issues including police services, retaining health care professionals and the upcoming budget.
“What is your position on the police service discussions for Grande Prairie” was the first question of the night posed to Kevin McLean, Robin Rochon, and Solomon Okhifoh.
McLean said he believes the RCMP is the best option for Grande Prairie.
“I've said many times before crime doesn't happen within the city; it happens within the county and the M.D. of Greenview, and we don't need our own city police force where they can't go outside the boundaries.”
Rochon said the RCMP is an important part of the community and says other initiatives are needed to assist members.
“How can we deal with that lower level of crime so we can free up the RCMP for the bigger issues,” she said.
“I have a lot of respect for our RCMP, and I'd like to see them stay.”
For Okhifoh, the answer is not clear; he said the city’s recent study around a municipal police service needs to be explored further.
“I will do a comparative analysis and see if the municipal police service is going to serve us better or the RCMP is going to serve us better.”
Tammy Brown and Erik Gault responding to a query about property taxes next year.
Brown said she wants taxes to be kept at the same level by having a look at the budget to “make sure that if there's any frivolous spending (that we) trim that fat off.”
She said she believes that some city departments may be spending excessively.
Gault said he wants to see taxes reduced or at worst remain the same without losing any services currently offered.
“I think prudent spending is the biggest thing to look at,” he said, “you need to dig in and look at those budgets.”
Bryan Petryshyn, Wade Pilat, Gault, McLean, Okhifoh, and Rochon answered what they believed was the best way to retain healthcare professionals.
Pilat said there are many moving parts to retaining doctors in the city and that advocacy should be a priority.
He suggested working better with Alberta Health Services (AHS) the local chamber, local hospital administration and Northwestern Polytechnique.
“Mostly, I think it's getting tougher on ministers on the provincial college physicians to allow for more accreditation to happen so we can actually have more doctors get into the system within Alberta and within Canada.”
Petryshyn says city infrastructure needs to be upgraded to attract health professionals.
“We should have a good healthy relationship with AHS, so we can attract more nurses and physicians here,” said Petryshyn.
“We just have to make it appealing to the people of Alberta and anybody who is immigrating.”
Gault said the shortage is one he has personally faced.
“I think advocating is crucially important, but basically, from what I've been hearing personally is that we need to do a better job of providing the amenities that some doctors are looking for.”
He says accessible international travel is one challenge.
McLean says health is the number one priority, noting a decrease in family doctors tracking over the last 15 years.
“Most families in Grande Prairie, young families, cannot get (a doctor); there's a two to three year wait time to have a family doctor.”
He believes the current healthcare provider shortages can be solved through advocacy to the provincial and federal governments.
He noted when he was on council (2010-2017) when schools were full, more schools were built through working with the government.
“Let's do it for health; let's do it together for our community.”
Okhifoh said short-term and long-term solutions are needed to tackle the issue.
“The short-term solution is going for recruitment of medical doctors outside of Alberta (and) outside of Canada.”
He noted doctors that have practiced as specialists for 30 years in their home country cannot practice in Canada. Okhifoh says a “conversation needs to be had with the College of Physicians to find solutions” to ensure immigrants can practice here.
“The long-term strategy will be for the Peace region to think of building a medical training facility,” he said.
Rochon added exit reviews could help determine the reasons medical professionals are leaving, and those issues could be addressed.
She said she believes the culture in AHS needs to be shifted, based on what she’s heard from health care professionals.
Rochon also noted that recruitment should be done internationally and concurs with Okhifoh that streamlining licensing here would help.
When asked how the city can improve its co-operation with neighbouring communities to ensure services are provided efficiently and cost-effectively, Frank Skolly, Petryshyn and Pilat answered.
Skolly said co-operation is a “must”. He said regular meetings with municipal neighbours and increased communication would benefit all.
Petryshyn agreed, adding the “more we can benefit from each other, the more the region will grow as one.”
Pilat said when he previously served on council, he spent a lot of time building relationships with the neighbouring municipalities.
“If we put the time into the relationships, we'll get the results.”
The meeting spanned two hours and can be viewed on the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.