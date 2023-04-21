The Halton Regional Police Service has announced to have arrested Jonathan Lane, a 29-year-old resident of Georgetown, in connection with a Georgetown bank robbery that took place on March 27, 2023.
Last month, a male suspect had entered the Royal Bank on Main Street South and demanded cash from a teller, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money. However, the police identified the suspect through their investigation. They arrested Jonathan Lane, a 29-year-old resident of Georgetown, from Guelph Street and Mountainview Road. He has since been charged with robbery and disguise with intent and is being held in custody until his bail hearing.