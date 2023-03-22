As much as we may not want to admit it, it's getting to be that time of year again… the end of the snowmobiling season. The weather's warming up, and our beautiful snow is dwindling by the day. Many of the roads in town are already bare, and patches of grass are starting to become visible here and there.
There is often a bit of duality when it's time to put the sleds away; a pang of regret that the season's over on the one hand, combined with a sense of relief and excitement about the warmer weather on its way on the other.
As the snowmobiling season comes to an end, it's time to think about end-of-season maintenance to keep your snowmobile running smoothly and ensure that it's ready for next winter.
To learn more about end-of-season snowmobile care, The Grizzly Gazette reached out to Don Kelm, owner and operator of Wilderness Playground Tours in Swan Hills. Here are the steps that Don recommends prior to putting your sled away and the best ways to store it over the summer months:
· Clean your snowmobile: After a season of snowmobiling, your machine will likely be covered in snow, dirt, and debris. It's important to clean your snowmobile thoroughly to prevent corrosion and damage to the machine. Clean out any debris on the exterior and in the engine compartment. Use an engine degreaser to clean the engine and a simple garden hose to rinse it off. Avoid using high-pressure washers, as they can damage the machine's electrical components.
· Wax it: a nice coat of wax will protect the finish and add a nice bit of shine.
· Check the fuel system: Try not to leave too much gas in the gas tank; if you can, you can siphon it out to use in your lawn mower for the summer. Add a fuel stabilizer to prevent the remaining fuel from breaking down and causing damage to the engine. Follow the directions on the fuel stabilizer container; they are brand specific. Start the engine and let it run for about five minutes to allow the stabilizer to run throughout the system.
· Grease the front and rear suspension: This helps to push out any moisture that may have collected, preventing rust. Check the steering assembly as well.
· Remove the skis and spindle bushings: clean and inspect the steel pieces and bolts. Apply a light coating of grease to lubricate and protect these parts from rusting and seizing up.
· Check the tie rod ends for wear or looseness while steering.
· Check the sliders on the rear suspension for wear: There are wear lines on the side of the sliders that indicate the minimum limit for thickness. If the sliders are getting down to the wear line, they will need to be replaced.
· Check the ski bottoms for wear and the condition of the carbides.
· Remove the drive belt and store it in a flat, dry place away from the sun.
· Clean the clutch surfaces with a scotch-brite pad to remove any belt residue.
· If your machine has a 4-stroke engine, change the oil and filter.
· Change the chain case oil.
· Raise the sled up to take the weight off the front and back springs.
· Store the sled with a cover on it in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
"These are items that people can do at home, or if they need help, they can bring their machine down to the shop." Said Kelm, "If you don't have a trailer to bring it down, call me, and we can arrange something."
As you perform these end-of-season maintenance steps, Kelm recommends making a list of items that will need to be replaced for next season.
"Don't be afraid to wash your machine," Kelm explains, "a clean machine is easier to diagnose and service."
Paying attention to clutch servicing for both the primary and secondary clutches is also essential. They should be serviced roughly every 1600 km. This job requires special tools and may mean bringing the snowmobile to a repair shop.
For more information about snowmobile servicing or repair inquiries, contact Don Kelm at Wilderness Playground Tours at (780) 333-2800. They also carry a wide selection of gear, parts, oils, fluids, additives, and just about anything else you might need for your snowmobiling adventures.