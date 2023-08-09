hoop-Up Days are almost here and this year, they’ve got a brand-new home and more Indigenous programming. The Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre is finally opening its doors and will be hosting the festival for the first of what they hope will be many years to come. Also new to the festival is the Blood Tribe Rodeo Series Finals.
Last summer Whoop-Up Days welcomed the expansion of Indigenous-focused programming such as the competitive powwow, princess pageant, and warrior relay races, which will all be included again this year in addition to rodeo finals and performances by Armond Duck Chief. There will also be daily Indigenous programing including musical performances from 1pm-3pm. Mike Warkentin, CEO of The Agri-Foods Hub and Trade Centre and the Lethbridge and District Exhibition, says the relationship between the events centre and the Blackfoot Confederacy is an important one that shaped the development of the centre from place marking, to programming and protocol.
“We’re all one population,” Warkentin says, “We’re all one southern Alberta population.”
The expansion to include Indigenous events isn’t the only recent step towards overall inclusivity though.
This year there will be no gate admission cost. That’s right, getting into the exhibition will be free. Warkentin says the decision to ditch the fee was “for everyone to be able to attend and have a bit of civic pride or regional pride.”
He adds that visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy the new facilities while taking in the programming. “We want it to be open and affordable for the entire community to have it as a special piece of their summer memory,” he explains. Whoop-Up Days will take place from Aug. 22-26.