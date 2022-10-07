As moderator Ted Barris noted at the Cosmos’s all-candidates forum, as much as the federal and provincial governments have much larger budgets and much bigger headlines, it is the work of the municipal governments that has a more noticeable impact on our daily lives. And although Durham Region, headquartered in Whitby, is the greater bureaucracy, with almost 5,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $2.2 billion, the Township of Uxbridge, with only 57 full-time and 73 part-time employees, and a budget for 2022 of only $31 million, is much more visible and tangible in what it does for us.
You took out a library book this week? Your kid scored her first goal at the arena? You enjoyed a concert at the Music Hall, or a stroll on the Countryside Preserve? You take for granted that your streetlights will come on at dusk, or that your street will be plowed when that first snowfall hits next month, or that a state-of-the-art pumper truck, complete with superbly trained volunteers, will come to your rescue if your son’s old Ford catches fire in the driveway? You can thank the Township of Uxbridge for all that, whose seven-member council you will be electing on Oct. 24. And as Ted Barris also noted at the forum, because that council makes decisions that have a direct impact on your daily life, your presence at the ballot box is very important. So please vote, or you don’t have a lot of room to complain.
The 2023 Township budget is in its formative stages now, as staff tweaks this year’s numbers to reflect your ever-changing priorities. The new council members will barely have a chance to get comfortable in their chairs before the public consultation begins, with a view to finalizing the budget before the new year is very old. Based on those final numbers, the Township will set its property tax rate. But that’s not the whole story.
To repeat the breakdown from the first taxation story a few weeks ago, the two lower levels of government, as well as the school districts, are primarily funded by property taxes, although every municipality has other revenue streams in varying proportions, such as user fees or grants from senior government. There are four main types of property taxes: residential (84% in the 2022 Uxbridge budget), commercial (8.4%), industrial (3.7%), and farmland (2.1%). The lower tier municipality, in this case the Township of Uxbridge, collects the property tax for the school districts and Region of Durham, and distributes them in varying proportion according to the source. In 2022, 58 per cent of residential taxes went to the Region, 14 per cent to the school districts, 28 per cent to the Township. In the case of commercial/industrial taxes, 43 per cent went to the Region, 35 per cent to education and 22 per cent stayed here with the Township.
The amount you pay on your property varies each year depending on two principal factors: the taxation rates assessed by each of the three taxing entities, and the value of your personal property, as assessed by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation, a provincial agency.
The Township budget can be easily broken down into two portions: the operating budget, which as the name suggests, covers the day-to-day business of running a municipality; and the capital budget, which funds improvements to the Township’s physical assets, whether it be a sidewalk, a baseball diamond, the roof of the Foster Memorial, or a fire truck. Capital projects will be discussed next week.
The operating side takes just about 60 per cent of the total budget: $18.8 this year from the $31 million total. Almost a third of that goes to public works, maintaining the infrastructure that smooths your life (more on that in the “Empire” series next week). Another fifth goes toward “general government,” the fabric of municipal regulation. Twelve per cent is allotted to recreation, outdoor and indoor, another 12 per cent to culture and tourism, including the library and historical centre. And nine per cent goes to the fire service (the other first responders, police and paramedics, are supplied by Durham Region).
A significant part of every department’s expenditures is “amortization,” the depreciation of the physical assets spoken of earlier. Everything, from a popular mystery novel to a hard-working dump truck, wears out sooner or later; the amortization line in the department estimates acknowledges that one day, that item will need to be replaced. Amortization is based on the actual cost of the capital asset at the time of acquisition, not on current replacement cost of the asset. The cost of replacement may come from “reserves,” funds into which the Township puts a little bit every year. User fees may also contribute to those reserves; an example is the Music Hall Improvement Fund: every ticket you purchase for an event at the Hall has a surcharge dedicated to the Fund.
Unlike the senior levels of government, which are free to run up deficits as large as they like until the voter makes them answer for it, municipal governments are obliged by provincial legislation to balance their budgets; the Township’s $31 million in expenditures must be mirrored by similar revenue. Overall, about half of that comes from property taxes, 22 per cent from user fees, 10 per cent from reserves, 10 per cent from senior government grants, five per cent from “debentures,” which are long-term loans budgeted for repayment over several years, and one per cent from “development charges,” fees charged to residential or industrial developers to help pay for infrastructure related to new growth. The last four items, which can vary greatly from year to year, play a greater role in capital budgeting, so these will be discussed more in depth next week.