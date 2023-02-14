Nunavut MP Lori Idlout has expressed concern about unidentified objects flying into northern airspace after NORAD shot down an object over Yukon on Saturday.
The operation was a historic first for the Canada-U.S. military alliance, and one of four incidents since Feb. 4 involving the interception of unidentified flying objects over the U.S. and Canada.
The U.S. military shot down a large balloon thought to be of Chinese origin Feb. 4 over South Carolina. On Feb. 10, officials announced the U.S. military had shot down an unidentified object over Alaska.
Fighter jets scrambled over Yukon Saturday, and on Sunday yet another object was shot down near Lake Huron, over Michigan.
National Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the NORAD operation over Yukon in a statement Saturday.
“The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” she said.
Idlout thanked NORAD and allies for keeping people safe, and pushed for the Canadian government to keep people informed.
“It is incredibly concerning to have unidentified objects in northern Canada’s airspace,” she said in an emailed statement Monday.
“Northerners and Canadians deserve to know about any security, economic or other threats this object posed.”
A recovery effort is underway between Dawson City, Yukon and the nearby community of Mayo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Monday in Whitehorse. Those two communities are located in central Yukon, approximately 182 kilometres from each other.
The Canadian Armed Forces, RCMP and FBI are all involved in the search.
“This is a very serious situation that we are taking very seriously,” Trudeau said.
“This is an ongoing effort that will continue as necessary to be able to recover and analyze this object.”
Leaders from the Government of Nunavut have been briefed by officials from Yukon and Canada’s Department of National Defence.
In a statement Monday afternoon, Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok said “Nunavut supports the Yukon and is relieved there was no risk to public safety.
“We are actively monitoring the situation and will keep Nunavummiut informed as details become available.”
At this point, there are no immediate threats to Nunavummiut, said Jimi Onalik, the GN’s deputy minister of executive and intergovernmental affairs.
In an emailed statement, he said, “This highlights the need for northerners to be fully involved in the discussion about Arctic Security and we look forward to further discussions between the three northern territories and the Government of Canada.”
Military exercises happening in Nunavut in coming weeks
Nunavut’s Department of Economic Development and Transportation announced Monday a series of ground and air military exercises are set to take place in the coming weeks.
Exercises are planned in Rankin Inlet and Resolute Bay, but people in other communities may notice an elevated military presence.
“The military exercises scheduled to take place in Nunavut were planned months in advance and are unrelated to any recent events involving unidentified objects in North American airspace. This includes the situation in Yukon,” said GN spokesperson Weichien Chan.
Note: This article was updated to include comments from Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok and GN spokesperson Weichien Chan.