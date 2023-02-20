The Regional District of Nanaimo will submit two resolutions to this year’s Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention.
The first calls for the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Management to create and manage regional water supply strategies at a watershed level. The need for a regional water supply strategy is not just an RDN issue, a staff report on the resolutions says. Multiple water purveyors, landowners and regulatory bodies within watersheds “makes interaction with the public on water supply and management issues extremely difficult” and requires more coordination to protect drinking water as well as for environmental needs and overland flooding. Bringing all these groups together “is a daunting task for a regional district,” the report adds.
The RDN’s sea level rise and adaptation program mapping indicates a number of existing dwellings are vulnerable to damage from sea level rise and riverine flooding and that many more properties will be affected into the future as climate change continues to increase sea levels and heavy rain events exacerbate overland flooding.
The resolution is “a way of trying to get different parties, including private purveyors of water, all at the same table to try and do some planning,” RDN board chair and Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig said at the Jan. 24 board meeting.
Informal tables exist between landowners such as Mosaic Forest Management and water purveyors, vice chair and Nanaimo Director Tyler Brown said, but they have “no legislative or provincial teeth to ensure water supply.”
A second resolution on parking enforcement in Ministry of Transportation rights-of-way had mixed support from the board but was ultimately approved to be submitted.
The resolution asks for authority under the BC Motor Vehicle Act to regulate and enforce vehicle parking on provincial roads and rights-of-way just as municipalities can.
The regional district receives numerous complaints from the public about vehicles illegally parked on roads and rights-of-way, particularly in proximity to regional parks, trails, beach accesses and boat launches, the staff report says. Some vehicles, such as trailers, have been parked for extended periods of time. Regional districts cannot enforce parking and are left to forward matters to the RCMP or Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Several AVICC and Union of BC Municipalities’ resolutions in previous years have called for provincial action on the file, but RDN directors have seen little response from MOTI.
“The response has been the same every single year,” Brown said. “‘MOTI is doing research and we’ll get back to you’, so clearly this is not an effective avenue for addressing this.”
When there are too many resolutions submitted to the province to act on, “advocacy gets watered down,” Brown added.
According to staff, RDN parks such as Benson Creek Falls and Creekside Place have been “flash points” for the regional district to address illegal parking and have led to the hiring of private security to address the problem.
The legislative reform initiative the RDN is spearheading to enhance the jurisdictional rights of regional districts could be an avenue to address parking enforcement, Craig noted.
The RDN and City of Nanaimo will host this year’s AVICC convention at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre April 14-16.