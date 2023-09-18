Three months after Ryder Mandryk achieved her goal of seeing Norfolk County’s first rainbow crosswalk installed in Simcoe, the 10-year-old was in downtown Port Dover on Friday to unveil a second colourful symbol of LGBTQ acceptance.
“I’m very, very happy,” a smiling Mandryk said as she watched workers install a multicoloured thermal plastic crosswalk at Main and Chapman streets.
Both crosswalks were funded entirely by nearly $40,000 in community donations, including $10,000 from Port Dover entrepreneurs Hélène Larochelle and Mike Nimchuk, who recently opened an event centre and boutique hotel in town.
“Everyone should feel welcome and able to be who you are,” Larochelle said.
“We love how the rainbow is a symbol of that acceptance, and we want everyone to know that Port Dover is a community built on acceptance and love.”
Adam Veri helped Mandryk raise money and make presentations to council before he was himself elected as Port Dover’s representative last fall.
“What a great job Ryder did,” the councillor said at the new crosswalk. “I’m happy to help people who are making their community a better place.”
No public money was spent on either project. County staff chose the locations for the crosswalks, but donations to the Ryder’s Rainbow campaign paid for private contractors to install them.
On Friday, passersby stopped to take pictures in front of the crosswalk, including Maureen Norrie of Grimsby, who was in town visiting friends.
“I think it’s a great idea. Every town should have one,” Norrie said.
“It’s a step forward. And I think a lot of countries are taking a step backward in terms of the gay community. It’s nice to see a community support it.”
Mandryk, who is in Grade 6, said many of her teachers thanked her for her public advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ community.
Asked whether she will fundraise for a third rainbow crosswalk in Norfolk, Mandryk did not hesitate.
“I’ll try for as many as I can get,” she said.