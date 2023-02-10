I could see her laying there, with her arm on the operating table, and there was blood all over the floor. There were bandages all over the place and she was crying.
She was saying, “Please help me. My arm hurts so much. Do something, fix it.”
When they came out, the doctors didn’t realize it was me standing there watching. I pretended to be passing by very slowly.
As they were walking, I was walking behind them.
They said that her arm was badly mutilated and it was severely severed. And I know what that means. So I was expecting her arm to be amputated.
To our surprise, they put it in a cast. So when we went to see her, there was a cast on her arm in an L position, so she couldn’t bend her elbow. It was a cast all the way from close to her shoulder to where her fingers start on her hand. It was attached to the end of her bed so her arm was always in that position. And they would turn it on its side sometimes just to give her a break.
Joe, he’s got a good nose for things. Right away he says, “There’s something wrong because I could smell her arm…”
*
Wa’khé:ken’ tho ieia’tión:ni, tsi iontatia’tahrenà:tha’ tiakotenentsháhere, nok tsik nón:ohson’karà:ke kanekwénhsare. Kwah tsi’k nón: kakehrón:tahkwe’ ne iontkentoráhkhwa’ tánon’teionshénthoskwe’.
Iontónhahkwe’, “Sathón:tat tatié:nawa’s. Niwakenentshawákhons. Tiok nà:tser, skwatá:ko.”
Shontahatiiá:ken’ne’ ne rontétsen’ts iah tehonattó:ken tsi í: nen’ nè:’e tho í:kete wakaterohròn:ne’. Ok tha’kón:ni’ tsi skenna’shòn:’a tewakatohetstonhátiehkwe’.
Tsi rón:ne’, ohnà:ken khenonterátiene’.
Wahonnì:ron’ tsi teiotenonhianíhton tsi wa’tiotenentshakaré:wahte’ nok tsi akwah tekaià:khon. Tánon’ wakaterièn:tare nahò:ten’ ne kén:ton. Wakehrhá:rehkwe’ ahshakotinéntshia’ke’.
Tha’akwatié:ren’k, ienentshà:ke wa’thati’tarawèn:’eke’. Né: ká:ti’ sha’akhiiatken’sè:ra’, ienentshà:ke teken’tarawèn:’e tsi ní:ioht ne kahióhsote, oh naiá:wen’ iah thaón:ton’ taionthiohsà:kete’. Teken’tarawèn:’e ienenhsákta tsi niió:re ne iehsnonhsà:ke. Kanaktaktóntie’ teká:neren oh naiá:wen’ tóhsa aontorià:neron’ ne ienentshà:ke. Tánon’ sewatié:rens enhonnorià:neron’ né:ne ahshakonorishéntho’se’.
Só:se, ra’nionhsí:io nè:’e. Kwah óksa’k wahèn:ron’, “Tiok ní:ioht ase’kén wakéhswens ne Ienentshà:ke…”