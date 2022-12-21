Drumheller town council passed its 2023 Operating Budget of $16,126,666-an increase of over $500,000 above the approved 2022 budget-during the regular Monday, December 19 council meeting.
The budget was initially brought forward at the December 5 council meeting, and again at the December 12 Committee of the Whole meeting to allow for additional discussion and feedback prior to adoption.
At its first presentation, the budget suggested an increase of some 6.2 per cent to meet municipal requirements in 2023. This was due to increased budgetary pressures, including a substantial increase to the municipal RCMP contract estimated at some 3.8 per cent, or more than $350,000, and the establishment of five new positions within various Town departments.
This increase was reduced to a proposed 4.8 per cent increase by the Committee of the Whole meeting by Director of Corporate and Community Services Mauricio Reyes. The tax supported portion of the budget is an estimated $9,587,975.
Councillor Tony Lacher thanked Mr. Reyes for his work to reduce this increase, and Councillor Tom Zariski reminded the public a one per cent increase in municipal taxes represents approximately an additional $90,000 in revenue for the Town.
Solid waste services will be moved from the tax supported budget to utilities beginning in 2023, and this represents a reduction in expenses of approximately 4.2 per cent, or some $387,710.
This change was approved by council as part of the 2023 Water and Wastewater Utility Rate bylaw, which was also passed during the December 19 council meeting, and will come into effect as of March 1, 2023.
Mr. Reyes explained during earlier budget presentations he had reviewed proposed and approved increases of other comparable municipalities and found the proposed increase for Drumheller was in line with others.
The average increase across all comparable municipalities was 5.59 per cent, with increases ranging from as low as 3.5 per cent for residents of the Town of Morinville, and as high as 10.26 per cent in the Town of Banff.