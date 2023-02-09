Alix village council approved a cooperative agreement with Wolf Creek Public Schools in an effort to increase facility usage and decrease duplication.
The decision was made at the Feb. 1 regular meeting of council.
Village Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Michelle White presented councillors with the results of her work with the school division on a draft joint use and planning agreement, stating she’s been working with a school division staffer since December 2022.
“In 2020 the province amended the Municipal Government Act (MGA) and the Education Act to require municipalities and school boards to establish agreements regarding shared use and access to facilities, funding of shared facilities/services as well as the planning and acquisition of new or expanded school sites,” stated White in her report to council.
Essentially, White noted, the agreement sets out what resources the village and school board can jointly use.
However, she pointed out the village is somewhat limited in some areas, for example the arena, because some leases already exist with other organizations.
The CAO noted the province made these joint use agreements mandatory to increase use and decrease duplication.
“It’s basically to keep communities from overbuilding,” said White, adding that these agreements aim to get the most use out of facilities in each community.
While councillors discussed the agreement’s contents it was noted the agreement also includes information such as expansion of school facilities.
Coun. Janice Besuijen noted the Alix MAC School has plenty of room available to it for expansion.
Councillors unanimously approved the agreement.
Dust clouds
Councillors read a letter of concern from resident Genien Petersen. “I am wondering if you would be able to discuss spring dust control going past our property on 47th Street,” stated the letter dated Jan. 23.
“Because we live on the edge of town we have vehicles, golf carts and ATVs going past our property at high speeds which generates an unbearable amount of dust.
“Funeral processions also create a tremendous amount of dust for an extended period of time.”
The CAO noted that if dust control was applied it would have to be included in the 2023 budget.
The CAO also noted a second email was received from a different resident asking that if dust control was applied to 47th Street, it should also be applied to the campground road.
White stated that if dust control is applied to the campground road some advice would be needed on what material can be safely used so close to Alix Lake.
Coun. Barb Gilliat stated she thought that section of 47th street had a coating already, but White responded some streets in that area were chip sealed but the section in question is still gravel.
Mayor Rob Fehr stated he felt the request should be looked into as he’s seen bad dust clouds in that area firsthand.
Councillors unanimously agreed to have the CAO investigate dust control as requested.
Hwy. #12/21 report
Coun. Tim Besuijen reported he recently attended a special board meeting of the Hwy. #12/21 Water Commission and while the topic of the meeting was water line extension, Tim noted the meeting was held entirely in closed session and so he was obligated to not discuss what happened there.
However, he pointed out he hopes in the future information from the meeting can be released so that he can discuss it openly.
Irrigation situation
Coun. Tim Besuijen also reported on a Red Deer River Municipal User Group Association meeting he recently attended where it was noted the provincial government is moving forward with a large irrigation project in east central Alberta.
Apparently, noted Tim, Alberta has access to a lot of river water that it doesn’t use which was one of the factors that led to the irrigation project.