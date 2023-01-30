Peterborough County council will consider a proposed eight per cent property tax hike in the 2023 county draft budget at a special meeting Thursday, with inflation and the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic cited as the main reasons for the increase.
The proposed hike would boost taxes by $80 for an average county home, or $30 per $100,000 in assessed value.
Councillors will consider a staff report suggesting three options which could reduce the increase to 5.72 per cent, but Deputy Warden Sherry Senis, the mayor of Selwyn Township, says both numbers are too high.
“Everyone is suffering right now with inflation and people are finding it hard to make ends meet. So we have to do what we can to sharpen our pencils,” Senis told The Examiner.
“I’d like to see it brought down as close as possible to four per cent.”
But she acknowledges the county has pressures which individual townships don’t share.
“They’re things like public health, which is looking for a 21 per cent increase, and that’s based on a shortfall from the province. I believe we don’t have an option. We have to support what public health brings us,” Senis said.
County councillors will be asked to provide feedback on the presentation, which will then be included in a budget meeting Feb. 15.
In her report to council, Jennifer Stover, chief financial officer for the county, says the tax increase is comprised of a capital budget increase at 3.21 per cent and an operating budget increase of 4.81 per cent.
“The 2023 budget is being presented during unprecedented times. The pandemic continues to impact the lives of our residents and high levels of inflation add an additional burden,” Stover states.
The key driver of increased operating costs is salaries and benefits, but inflation and supply chain disruptions are also causing upward pressure, states the report, and the proposed budget has been adjusted to reflect these market conditions.
The majority of counties located in the area of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus are also anticipating increases of between 8 and 15 per cent for base cost budget increases this year, Stover states.
Salaries and benefits are proposed to increase by $3.6 million due to wage and statutory benefit increases as part of the collective bargaining agreement.
There are four new full-time paramedic jobs proposed in the budget, and two new staff in engineering and design.
The capital and projects budget totals $32,347,450 and requires tax levy support of $14,411,015.
Stover is suggesting three options to offset the eight per cent increase. One is the use of Safe Restart funding from the province.
Throughout the pandemic the program provided this funding to assist municipalities with the financial pressures of the pandemic. The county has $222,000 of uncommitted funding remaining.
The second option submitted by Stover in her report is the use of unallocated surplus from 2020. Most of it has been allocated, but $309,007 remains uncommitted.
Staff recommend using the unallocated surplus to reduce the tax levy impact of the capital and projects budget.
The third option is the use of the county’s working fund reserve, which has an uncommitted balance of $7.1 million and could be used to fund landfill improvements ($620,493) and narcotic safes for the Peterborough County/City Paramedics ($6,938).
The county’s 2022 budget had a 2.6 per cent property tax increase, down from 3.05 per cent proposed in the 2022 draft budget.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.