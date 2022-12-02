Former Laurentian University faculty are calling on the province to conduct a public inquiry into the university's conduct and financial mismanagement in light of the report released by the Ontario Auditor General in November.
The audit revealed that Laurentian administration violated their contractual obligations to staff, misused research funds and donations, and overspent on salaries and capital projects, all without adequate oversight from the board of governors.
But according to the Terminated Faculty Committee, which represents former staff let go without severance in 2021, more action is needed to ensure accountability.
"Those whose voices did not have a chance to be heard in the Laurentian debacle, both at Laurentian and within our communities, deserve a proper public hearing," said the committee in a release.
Public inquiries, which are typically chaired by a judge, are an independent investigation into matters of significant public concern. The established commission can then gather evidence and present summary reports of factual findings, as well as recommendations.
While the Auditor General report did provide key information and recommendations to the university and government, the Terminated Faculty Committee said details revealed in the report warrant further investigation.
"We are demanding the naming of a commissioner to chair a public inquiry into what happened because this is of the highest public concern," said spokesperson Eduardo Galiano-Riveros. "It is a grave matter and there are whiffs and suggestions of criminal activity."
For example, the report found that senior administration engaged in "inappropriate use of restricted funds," diverting money from research funds, donations, and employee retirement health benefits to cover ongoing deficits and major capital projects.
It also found that Laurentian exceeded legislated compensation limits for senior administrators by $389,000 since 2010. That included a deliberate effort to bypass a 2018 provincial salary freeze for university executives by modifying the employment titles of seven employees.
"(Laurentian) routinely approved bonuses to them for the on-time, on-budget completion of major infrastructure projects, when in fact, such projects were neither completed on time, nor on budget," he said. "Some bonuses were given out to administrators for projects that were never even started. Case in point, the repair and refurbishment of the Olympic swimming pool, which to this day, is still shut down."
The consequences of Laurentian's actions, said Galiano-Riveros, meet the threshold to warrant a public inquiry.
"The reputation damage done to one of the academic flagships of the north is incalculable," he said. "We have ended up with a skeleton of a university.
The committee's call for a public inquiry is one of its demands in response to the Auditor General report.
"These lawyers who were counselling the administration, egging them on to test a new legal theory, they were running an experiment that cost hundreds of faculty and staff members their jobs, and over 1,000 students their academic studies," said Galiano-Riveros.
Because of that, their other demands include the full reinstatement of all academic and staff positions that were terminated in 2021 as part of the CCAA proceedings; and payment of severance in full, as articulated in the collective agreement, of any staff or faculty member who does not return.
"We need to right the wrongs," he said. "But it can't just be the university alone. It would have to be initiated at the university level. But then in order to back it up financially, the province would have to be brought in to right the wrongs.
Path unclear at this point
In the case of Laurentian, the provincial government would be responsible for issuing an order to establish a public inquiry.
Both Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas, and Sudbury MPP Jamie West said they are consulting with legal counsel to examine all possible legal avenues available at this stage.
Gelinas said she hopes to have a better understanding of the options in the coming weeks.
"For many people, the report from the AG answered their questions and they are now ready to turn the page. For people who were personally affected by the bad decisions made by Laurentian University, they still have some valid questions. I will try my best to find answers to all of their questions."
In a response to a request for comment, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities did not respond to questions about the possibility of a public inquiry, but did reiterate a commitment to address concerns.
“Since Laurentian University started its restructuring process, our government has been committed to making sure that students get the support they need and helping Laurentian chart a course for success so that it can continue to serve students, parents, faculty, staff and the community.”
The ministry added that it is implementing a reporting and risk framework to identify institutions experiencing financial strain. The new structure is designed to strengthen ministry oversight and ensure proactive reporting before an institution reaches a point of financial distress.
The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government.
