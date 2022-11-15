The Milton District Hospital Auxiliary (MDHA) has presented Milton District Hospital with a cheque for $90,000 at their 62nd Annual General Meeting. The funds will be used to purchase new equipment for the hospital.
The virtual Annual General Meeting celebrated the accomplishments, commitment and support of the MDHA’s volunteers over the past year, and provided the opportunity to honor volunteers for their continued service.
“This year the Milton District Hospital Auxiliary raised funds through revenue generated from the gift shop, 50/50 draws, community donations as well as fundraising events. Despite not being able to host some of our events at the hospital due to specific COVID-19 precautions, our dedicated volunteers still rose to the challenge – making this year’s donation even more special,” says Bonna Richmond, MDHA President.
“A big thank you to our sponsors, our supporters and our community for all they do in support of our hospital.” “We are very fortunate to have such committed volunteers,” said Janet Skupsky, Chief Operating Officer, Milton District Hospital.
“Our Auxiliary has a long history of giving and caring in support of our patients, their families, physicians and staff. Delivering exemplary patient experiences is rewarding work that takes commitment, teamwork and compassion - these are all attributes that are demonstrated by our volunteers every day. Congratulations and thank you for your support, service and this very generous donation.”
Halton Healthcare’s hospitals accept applications for new volunteers twice per year. Adults and youth interested in volunteering can submit an application online (www.haltonhealthcare.com) or in person. Applications are accepted every year from January 1 to February 12 and July 1 to August 12.
Halton Healthcare is a healthcare organization comprising three community hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.
Together these hospitals, along with their community locations, provide healthcare services to nearly 400,000 residents in the communities of Halton Hills, Milton and Oakville.