A special meeting to dive deep into the planned upgrades for the Mt. Brydges wastewater treatment facility is scheduled for this Thursday, Jan. 12 at 4pm.
The new pricetag is now estimated at $8.5 million, which would only go up with any delays.
The upgrades on the decade-old facility are necessary to avoid a halt in development in the community. That is according to a report by director of engineering and public works Jake Strauss, who cited exceedances reported to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP). Trucking wastewater to Strathroy’s facility would cost an estimated $5,000 per day, or an unbudgeted $1.8 million per year.
“In the opinion of staff, any interest the Council may have in considering an alternative location on a 10 to 20-year time horizon will not avoid the requirement to optimize the plant’s operations,” read the report.
Upgrades were approved last term. The facility is designed to handle more flow when upgrades are done to it.
But the main problem highlighted in the report was the difference between day and night flows. People tend to go more during the day, and the technology chosen when the facility was built is not well suited for this. That is why a headworks before the wastewater enters the process is in the plan.
A temporary solution converting a spare tank into an equalization tank to even up the flow is being reviewed by the MECP and anticipated completion is nine months after it goes to tender.
The timeline for any new facility built from scratch would be two years just for the environmental assessment from MECP, reads the report. It would be three to five years before becoming operational and trucking from Mt. Brydges would likely be necessary.
Mayor Grantham said he visited the plant the week before December’s meeting. He told council “words matter.”
“We’re getting caught up between words fixed and upgrade. There’s word on the street – misinformation – that we’re spending $5.4 million (former price) to fix the system,” said Grantham.
Consulting engineering David Evans from RV Anderson was at the meeting to explain their work investigating and temporarily fixing some of the issues in Mt. Brydges.
“Since 2019, your plant has been having problems,” Evans told council.
He said too much ammonia discharge is damaging the environment, according to MECP. More equipment breakdowns have also recently required temporary trucking.
Evans said they looked at moving the plant, but added he could count on one hand the number of new facilities in different locations from old plants because of the difficulty getting approval and the cost of closing the old one.
“Moving the plant is almost never a fiscally reasonable solution,” said Evans.
He estimates MECP approval will not come for a while and tendering would go out winter 2024. The building itself would cost $2.4 million, equipment $1.2 million, the new headworks buildings $3.7 million. A new digester and holding tank to limit trucking leftover sludge to London would cost $3.3 million. Other things like aeration tanks, generators and other upgrades bring the new total to $8.5 million.