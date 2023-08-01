A truck and tractor pull, monster truck rally, fireworks, midway rides and games — and a homecoming performance from a folk-rock superstar.
That and much more is what guests can expect at the inaugural Kawartha County Fair this Civic Holiday long weekend.
Hosted by Kawartha Downs, the fair runs from Friday to Sunday at the Fraserville entertainment hub, located at 1382 County Rd. 28, southwest of Peterborough.
Fair-goers will get to take in the classic midway experience all weekend long. Along with a variety of rides and games, the midway will also feature a “vendor village” area.
Each day will feature a main event beginning Friday with a truck and tractor pull competition. The competition takes place on Kawartha Downs’ new permanent track.
On Saturday, the second day of the Kawartha County Fair, a demolition derby will roll into the fairgrounds. The competition, presented by Impact Motorsports, is set to kick off at 5 p.m. More than 50 vehicles are already pre-registered to compete.
The final day of the county fair promises to close the weekend in a big way.
The Peterborough-based Gunslingers band will open the concert on Sunday from 6:30 to 7:20 p.m. Then it’s time for the headliner. Millbrook’s own Serena Ryder, an acclaimed Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter who has achieved international success, will hit the stage at 8 p.m.
Each night will end with one of Kawartha Downs’ signature fireworks shows presented by Celebration Fireworks.
The Kawartha County Fair will also feature food trucks and vendors, including Nomad Striking Academy, Happy Fun Zone, the Candy Lady, Shop Beauty by Bree, Gemonyx Designs, Foodland and the Twisted Fork.
Plus, attendees will get the chance to hop on a horse-drawn wagon ride thanks to local resident Earl Cochrane.
Adults can buy tickets for the Kawartha County Fair for $25, while admission for kids (aged six to 18) is $15. Children aged five and under can attend for free. Currently only single day admission tickets are available for purchase, and the admission ticket includes entry to the main event (tractor pull, demolition derby and Serena Ryder concert).
Tickets can be bought in advance at kawarthadowns.com/events or at the gate.
Midway ride tickets are sold separately in-person at the fair.
The fair runs from 2 to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Harness racing, returning Aug. 11, will not take place this week.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.