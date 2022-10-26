GUYSBOROUGH – The deadline for companies vying for Crown land in the Strait area for the purpose of developing wind and hydrogen projects to make their case for access was Oct. 20.
Department of Natural Resources and Renewables spokesperson Patricia Jreige told The Journal in an email Oct. 24, “Several developers would like to put wind turbines on the same or overlapping parcels of Crown lands in Eastern Nova Scotia. We worked on a process with hydrogen developers that submitted overlapping requests for Crown lands, which was a Request for Application (RFA) process. The RFA allows the Department to collect additional and consistent information from these developers to better understand what projects are best positioned to advance.”
Jreige went on to clarify the next steps in the process: “The Request for Application (RFA) process does not give access to Crown land. It simply resolves the issue of overlapping requests which we discussed with the developers over the summer. We can then decide which developer will be able to apply for Crown land access in a particular area. Our target is to have a decision in a few weeks. The developer can then go through the usual process to apply for access.”
Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG’s) Director of Economic Development Gordon MacDonald told The Journal that four companies have submitted applications: EverWind Fuels, Fortescue Future Industries, Northland Power and Bear Head Energy.
Green Hydrogen is a relatively recent addition to the pantheon of renewable energy sources.
Jreige wrote of the development prospects, “Green hydrogen is a great opportunity for Nova Scotia to help fight climate change and grow our green economy. We’re pleased to have many companies interested in setting up shop here.”
MODG Warden Vernon Pitts told The Journal the Crown lands within the boundaries of the municipality that were of interest to developers of green hydrogen projects were part of the Milford Land Reserve, located along the Strait of Canso.
Any green hydrogen project that goes forward within the municipality would be a great benefit, said Pitts, creating tax revenue and drawing people to the area.
“We also have to consider that there will be a tremendous amount of spin-offs from the project which is a win-win,” said Pitts.