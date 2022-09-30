NORTH PERTH – A request for an extension for the proposed Lunor Group Inc. subdivision was presented to North Perth municipal council at its Sept. 19 meeting. The municipality moved to receive the report entitled ‘Request for Extension of Draft Plan Approval for the Lunor Subdivision,’ and provide comments to Perth County council prior to its next meeting.
The proposed development has an area of approximately 40.6 acres and is situated near 810 Tremaine Avenue South in Listowel.
The subdivision will include a large number of residential blocks. The plan includes: 167 single-detached dwellings, 26 to 40 semi-detached dwellings as well as 20 to 38 townhouse units. There are eight proposed streets for the development as well.
The application was originally approved on Oct. 20, 2004. The original conditions stipulated that the approval was for a five-year period, and if the conditions were not fulfilled and the approval was not extended the plan would lapse. There have been four extensions to the draft approval since its original approval, with the most recent being Oct. 7, 2021, for a one-year extension to expire on Oct. 20 , 2022.
At the Perth County council meeting on Aug. 4, 2022, the application was modified to define phase one and allow staff to approve future phasing limits.
Since the modification was approved by county council in August, the planning department received an application to extend the draft approval. The detailed letter from MHBC, the applicant’s planner, stated that the developer has been unable to satisfy the condition of the draft approval. The previous extension has proven difficult due to delays on responses from Hydro One. The team connected with the company in September 2021 to begin the co-ordination of plans, but are experiencing delays in receiving final design. This issue then in turn causes delays in other service providers, such as telecommunications. The company explained it could not meet the Oct. 20 deadline, and requested another year-long extension. The company submitted the letter to Perth County planning division’s senior planner, Susanna Reid, to formally request an extension to the draft plan. The applicant is in the process of satisfying conditions for the first phase of development which will include the registration of 22 units (eight semi-detached and 14 single-detached).
MHBC also notes in their letter that allowing the draft to lapse will result in delays providing new housing, while the developer reapplies for planning approval. If draft plan conditions lapse, it will result in 248 units planned for North Perth not being built.
The letter stated that “as you and members of Council are aware, we are currently in a housing crisis and the demand for residential units is high. To allow the conditions to lapse would result in a new planning process for the Plan of Subdivision and potential Zoning Amendment Applications.”
This would result in further delays of getting the much-needed units to market, when they can be registered for sale and constructed in 2023. The applicant is committed to providing the maximum densities approved (248 units) to help alleviate the housing demand.
The planning department requested comments from the Municipality of North Perth council and provided them with three recommendations.
Council chose recommendation No. 3, which is the recommendation to county council that the application for extension be approved and modified to incorporate additional conditions of draft approval. The conditions are as follows: that higher density residential development with a minimum density of 40 units per hectare and a maximum density of 60 units per hectare be incorporated into the subdivision design, to provide a minimum of 75 residential units; and that a minimum of 10 per cent of the total residential units be affordable as defined by the Provincial Policy Statement.
However, council added modifications to this proposed recommendation. These are that a traffic study be conducted and the extension be changed from one to five years, with the new deadline being Oct. 20, 2027. This was approved by North Perth council at its meeting on Sept. 19.