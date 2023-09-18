KERWOOD - I never imagined that alpacas were so famous in Ontario. They are not just a tourist attraction, but part of the rural system in agricultural places like Middlesex County. My surprise mainly comes because my contact with them is ancestral. I say this because this reporter is Peruvian and alpacas, as well as llamas and vicuñas, are animals that represent my nation. Alpacas have been part of Peruvian culture for millennia, even before the Inca Empire was formed. They have not only been the fundamental basis of the pre-Hispanic economy, but also a symbol of spirituality, family, and appreciation of the land.
A few days ago, I had the incredible opportunity to visit S.A.M.Y's Alpaca Farm in Kerwood. Yvonne Houle, owner of the farm and alpaca lover, showed me her babies and the incredible work they do with their products made from alpaca fiber. “This is a sanctuary for us. We have been working, training and rescuing alpacas for more than twenty years, until six years ago we decided to open our farm to the public,” says Yvonne who is originally from Switzerland.
This farm is effectively a sanctuary, where 43 alpacas are currently not only treated with respect and love, but are part of a big family. Steve Houle, Yvonne's husband and founder of this alpaca farm, walked with us during part of my visit. Steve explained to me that alpacas have become more and more famous in Canada, especially in Ontario, for the last 40 years. However, there are currently many people who do not know how to train alpacas and that puts the animals and anyone who interacts with them in danger. “There are people who show alpacas to the public without even having trained them for that. Those people are just forcing the animals,” Steve emphasizes as we chat about raising alpacas. “We are not a petting zoo and that makes a big difference with other places that only exhibit alpacas. And we always remind any visitor who comes to our farm of this,” adds Yvonne.
Walking through those beautiful 10 acres, Yvonne explained to me the importance of dividing the alpacas into two groups: a group of males (led by an alpha male) and another group of females (led by a matriarch). Yvonne also mentioned that it is important to have a control in their reproduction, "They can breed anytime. Anytime! I don't want to have surprise babies."
All the alpacas on this farm have names and each of them has a story to tell us. Henry, Violet, Lorenzo, Daisy, Rain, Patrick and Chivas are some of them. Each of these camelids has a prodigious memory which makes it possible for them to be trained. “Their memory is pretty good. They know how to behave if they are trained,” says Yvonne as we watched some of her workers teach some of the alpacas how to walk on a leash.
About half of the alpacas on this farm have been rescued. Steve reminded me of the process of how different countries helped save alpacas from their mass annihilation during the 1980s in Peru. Unfortunately, my country faced a terrible and cruel internal armed conflict during the 80s and 90s. This type of civil war began with the ruthless attacks on the population by the communist terrorist group Shining Path. This evil group massacred entire populations of Indigenous Peoples who did not accept their radical communist ideas. At the same time, the Shining Path annihilated the animals of many villages and towns. They used to hang dogs on light posts as a symbol of vengeance, as well as mercilessly annihilate cows, sheep, llamas and alpacas. It is for this reason that there was an interest from the Peruvian government at that time to save the Andean camelid species that were in danger. Alpacas began to be exported to Australia and in subsequent years to the United States and Canada. Although the times of violence in Peru have been forgotten, many Peruvians still remember the pain of losing their family members and their animals. Fortunately, alpacas survived to continue enchanting the world.
Yvonne and Steve started their farm with just eight alpacas; their work has succeeded and they now have a sanctuary that deserves recognition. It makes me very happy that a little bit of Peru is so well represented in the incredible work that this family has done for more than twenty years.
You can't miss visiting S.A.M.Y.´s Alpaca Farm and have contact with these incredible animals. The farm is open to the public all year round and they constantly carry out activities for all visitors. One event I already have marked on my calendar is alpaca shearing day. This excellent event is held every second weekend in May every year. Maybe you will have the opportunity to visit the alpacas or stay a few days at the farm - they have a comfortable and charming cabin where they welcome guests any day of the year - or buy an incredible alpaca fiber product. In any of these activities you can breathe the love for alpacas and an incredible family atmosphere.