WINGHAM – A film that looks at community well-being, achieving optimal health, and overcoming loneliness and social isolation will be screened at Maitland River Elementary School on Tuesday, April 18, followed by a discussion.
The Great Disconnect is an award-winning film, initially released in October 2019. The film has been screened across Canada through multiple municipalities, non-profits, and non-governmental organizations. In addition, it has been shown in 10 countries across Europe. It has also been featured in over 12 independent film festivals. In October 2020, the documentary won the award for Best Feature Film at the prominent Better Cities Film Festival.
The film’s creator, Tamer Soliman, uncovers why, in a world seemingly more connected than ever, people are feeling increasingly socially isolated – and the actual cost this has on our lives and communities.
In the film, Soliman journeys through North American cities to meet with local citizens, community activists, and leading authorities on social, economic, and urban planning to discover the true factors that have profound and lasting impacts not only on our health but the health of the communities in which we live.
This timely documentary invites us to reflect on our relationships with those around us. It raises the question: Can we overcome our modern culture of disconnectedness and rediscover how truly essential we are to one other?
The Great Disconnect film viewing and conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. at 250 John St. E., Wingham.