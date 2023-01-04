ST. MARY’S – For Bruce MacDonald – whose great uncle was killed on a Belgian battlefield in the First World War – preserving the history of Guysborough County’s fallen soldiers has been mission of memory; purposeful and deeply personal.
“My paternal grandmother’s brother Robert Burns was from Salmon River Lake, Guysborough County,” says the retired Antigonish school teacher. “He was killed near Dickebusch, Belgium, on Nov. 25, 1915, and buried in Ridge Wood Cemetery, not far from Ypres, Belgium. My wife, Ann, and I visited the location in April 2015 as part of a tour we did photographing headstones of Guysborough soldiers for whom I had no picture.”
Today, MacDonald is hard at work uncovering the stories of more local sons who fought overseas. What began as a project to honour the memory of First World War soldiers from Guysborough County is expanding into another that commemorates local combatants in the Second World War. His Second World War Honour Roll blog for Guysborough County is well underway, with 30 profiles posted and many more coming in 2023.
“There were a couple of important events in 1943,” he says. “In July, 1943, the allied forces invaded Sicily and there were Canadian units involved in that, particularly the West Nova Highlanders. There were a number of Antigonish and Guysborough men who were with that [force]. In fact, the last fatality of 1943, in December, was Robert Clooney from Half Island Cove. He was also the first Guysborough fatality of what historians call the Italian Campaign.”
For years, teaching social studies, MacDonald worried that sacrifices like Clooney’s were too easy to forget. He says, “Every community has its memorial, a monument of some kind. In some cases, it might just be a plaque affixed to a building or even the back of a church. But as time passes, they just become names. There might be a scattered number of people in a community who could tell you who they were. But for a lot of people today, they are just names without real stories.”
At the same time, he says, people have been generous with the letters, military records, photographs, citations and their recollections of their long-passed relatives. “A lot of them are really excited that somebody else is interested in their family’s story. I keep coming across people who talk about the deceased as if they knew him even though he was dead long before they were born. To them, he’s still a family member.”
MacDonald began his honour roll blogs in 2011 to keep the memory of those ‘family members’ alive for generations who never knew them, but still want to remember.
“I started to work on the First World War soldiers, focusing particularly on those who were killed,” he says. “There were over 1,000 men from Guysborough who served in the First World War. Having done that, I felt it was worth my time and effort to carry the project forward into the Second World War.”
Visitors to his blog can now read about soldiers like Flight Sergeant Harold Stanton MacPherson, a native of Boylston. “On July 29, 1941, Harold completed a pre-enlistment RCAF interview at Halifax, NS,” MacDonald reports. “One month shy of his 20th birthday, he was five feet and 11 inches tall and weighed 151 pounds. The interviewer described Harold’s approach as ‘confident’ and ‘easy,’ his responses as ‘quick’ and ‘deliberate,’ and his manner as ‘alert.’ He received an ‘excellent’ rating and was initially recommended for ‘pilot.’”
In 1943, MacPherson’s plane vanished off the northeastern coast of the Netherlands. Wrote his squadron commander to his family: “We lost one of our best crews when this aircraft did not return. Your son was very popular and fast becoming an ace Bomb Aimer. He is greatly missed in the Sergeant’s Mess, and his loss is regretted by all.”
MacDonald, who has already self-published two books “outlining the background and experience of 136 individuals who died during Canada's overseas service, or following the war from causes connected to their time in uniform” plans to keep going. As frantic as 1943 was, he notes, there was also D-Day in June of 1944.
His mission may be personal but, he says, so were of those of the young soldiers he commemorates and, increasingly perhaps, of those who remember them. You can read the honour roll at https://guysborough2ndworldwarhonourroll.blogspot.com/2022/.