Elgin County will look for a new chief administrative officer after its top bureaucrat resigned Monday.
The municipality south of London announced in a statement that Julie Gonyou stepped down after about five years.
Elgin County Warden Ed Ketchabaw said it was a "rather sudden resignation."
"But council respected her request and wish her very much well on whatever her future endeavours bring her. She has done a lot for the county, so we really appreciate her time spent with us."
Ketchabaw expressed the county's gratitude for Gonyou's many contributions and accomplishments in a statement, calling her a "passionate and dedicated" employee focused on governance, modernizing services and responding to community needs.
"Council thanks her for her tireless resolve, resilience, selflessness, leadership, and dedication to the betterment of Elgin County," he said.
Gonyou oversaw the 2020-2022 strategic plan and the 2020 service delivery review, and helped lead the county through the pandemic and challenges related to the February 2018 collapse of the Port Bruce bridge.
Elgin County will determine next steps to fill the position at its council meeting on Tuesday.