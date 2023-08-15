The regional district will be looking back before it looks forward this summer.
Late last month the 2022 State of Climate Action (SOCA) report was released for public perusal, with the current redesigned engagement process underway for the latest Climate Action Plan.
“The annual report tracks progress on regional climate action objectives and targets, evaluates and improves climate action initiatives and efforts, maintains public transparency and demonstrates climate action leadership,” noted a press release from the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK).
On July 10 the RDCK embarked on a redesigned climate action engagement process, iniated after a public backlash and fear of possible intimidation at public meetings on the release of its climate actions plan arose earlier this year.
The redesigned process will be “based on feedback we received from the community,” noted a press release from RDCK.
“The postponement of the public engagement meetings has allowed the RDCK time to reconvene and reconsider how best to work with residents to address concerns and provide information about RDCK climate actions,” it read.
- To read the 2022 annual report and previous years, click here.
This month the regional district will use dialogue circles to begin the process — including community members with “diverse view points” — and then two months of 20 open houses across all 11 electoral areas and nine municipalities.
These open houses will include panel discussions on key actions pathways such as transportation, land use, food, agriculture and water.
The climate action open houses will not begin until Aug. 24 with a meeting in Area H at the Slocan Park Community Hall, followed by 19 others across the regional district until Oct. 25. Nelson will see a meeting on Oct. 17 at the North Shore Hall, while Castlegar will be on Oct. 2 in the Selkirk Room of the Castlegar and District Recreation Centre.
Get ‘er done
The RDCK Climate Action public engagement process has multiple opportunities for residents to get involved and provide feedback.
It includes a public engagement platform, in-person dialogue circles, and 20 community open houses across the entire RDCK starting at the end of August.
Click here for the complete schedule.
Planning the plan
In February the work began to prepare a four-year climate action plan — starting in 2023 — to look ahead to climate action targets to reduce carbon pollution (greenhouse gas emissions) by 50 per cent below 2018 levels by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2050.
The climate action plan focused on community and corporate low carbon resilience.
“This approach supports communities in advancing towards a strong and adaptable future by bringing together reduction of carbon pollution (climate mitigation), community resilience (climate adaptation) and other local government priorities,” said Paris Marshall Smith, RDCK sustainability planner.
What was proposed by staff was to fund the development of a guiding plan, of which it is only a small portion of the overall budget, Smith said, which is actually taking action and engaging with the communities.
“This is what we see as the critical edge for climate action is to engage with community. And we do have numerous actions that we can build upon through the work with 100 per cent renewable energy, and we do intend to meet with small communities and have face-to-face conversations and understand how to create a rural, localized, RDCK appropriate plan,” she said.
The intent of the on-going climate action community engagement was twofold, Smith contended: First, to create an internally-embedded RDCK climate action culture that prioritizes low carbon and adaptive measures in all decision making.
“Second, to create an external climate action culture where residents see the RDCK as partner in climate action, a place for information, accountability and coordinated action, with the overall goal of RDCK residents, institutions, and industry having a greater motivation for climate action and commitment to 2030 science-based targets,” she said.
Taking it to the streets
Between September 2022 and April 2023 the draft RDCK Climate Actions was shared with residents, First Nations, community groups and member municipalities through six online community sessions, two in-person community sessions, two radio interviews and over 15 phone conversations.
“These conversations were with residents across the RDCK and largely relayed a positive response to the plan,” said Marshall Smith.
As requested, RDCK staff also met with individual groups to hear their specific concerns and questions.
“This shorter less intensive period of engagement was endorsed by the board based on an understanding that residents were over-engaged — due to meetings about FireSmart, resource recovery, official community plans, new development permit areas etc. — and, that given the many years of discussion and engagement regarding climate action, it would be best to avoid a full engagement,” said Marshall Smith.
“In light of this, it should be noted that trying to balance the consultation pendulum is tricky and will elicit a predictable response – a low level of engagement will be met with criticism, by some, for lack of time to review and participate; and a high level of engagement will be met with criticism, by some, for being too expensive, too much time and too onerous.”
Source: RDCK April 20 agenda