Newfoundland and Labrador’s Housing minister says a detox centre for Happy Valley-Goose Bay has been discussed among local leaders and agencies as a possible next step to dealing with homelessness and alcoholism in the community.
But John Abbott says the focus now is on a proposed 70-bed shelter and small apartment complex, where one of the available treatments may sound counter-intuitive to many when it comes to fighting compulsive drinking: a managed-alcohol program, or MAP.
With the right controls and supports, Abbott said, a MAP could help many of those who would avail of the shelter, “so they’re not having to scramble down to the corner store or the liquor store and grab and drink as much as you can at one time.”
The idea is to allow residents to consume measured amounts of alcohol on site as part of a harm-reduction strategy.
Several Canadian studies have heralded MAPs as a successful means of reducing health risks and other damage caused by out-of-control alcoholism among vulnerable populations, including Indigenous groups.
One small example is Art Manual House in Toronto, which provides limited housing and supports for those transitioning out of severe alcoholism and homelessness.
The St. John’s Status of Women’s Council started a pilot MAP in 2019, and it’s now into its second year.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government estimated costs due to alcohol harm amounted to $318 million in 2017, the year the administration released its first alcohol action plan. That included costs related to lost productivity, health care, criminal justice and other direct costs.
Many Happy Valley residents remain skeptical the construction of the shelter, with an estimated cost that could approach $40 million, will do anything to solve the perennial problem of transients from mostly Indigenous communities camping on trails around the town and often causing havoc around town.
Some of them stay well into the winter, and a few have perished in the cold despite the availability of emergency shelter.
Politicians and advocates The Telegram has spoken to admit the shelter is neither a short-term solution, nor a panacea in the long term for what is a complex problem augmented by intergenerational trauma among the Indigenous population.
But Abbott said the proposed facility will address what’s now a patchwork approach to homelessness in general, putting accommodations and supports under one roof.
Many seeking emergency shelter at the existing Housing Hub are transferred to the Labrador Inn when capacity is reached.
“(The new facility) will help a large part of the challenge we see there for housing,” Abbott said. “At the same time, we recognize there will be those that might not want to avail of the shelter, and we will make sure that we have the emergency and other supports in place, as we currently do.”
There’s enough space around the proposed site on Hamilton River Road to accommodate gardens, as well as cultural and spiritual activities. Abbott said Labrador-Grenfell Health will play an important role in the facility’s success.
“Labrador-Grenfell Health has in its mental health and addictions program quite an array of services that they are currently providing, and they will be now an integral part of the new housing and supportive home shelter for individuals. So we will have those services and access to those services on site.”
The province wants to make sure operations are handled at a local level, he said.
“It is truly a community-led initiative. We’re obviously providing support, and obviously providing financial dollars, but at the end of the day we’ll step back. There’s a governance model being finalized, but it will be Indigenous-led, and we think that will allow it to have the long-term success we’re all looking for.”