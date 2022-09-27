Bylaw breakers beware, bylaw enforcement is back in Adelaide Metcalfe.
Leaf burners and fireworks fans now need to watch for Tenet Security Group after council unanimously passed granting an exemption to bring them on without putting out a request for proposals.
The single sourced contract was necessary according to clerk and manager of legislative services Mike Barnier.
“Almost always we want a quote on services, put out an RFP (request for proposals), there was just not enough options,” Barnier told council at its Sept. 19 meeting.
A new bylaw enforcement company was needed after the passing of the chief of operations for the company Municipal Enforcement Unit (MEU) in July.
“No other alternative has been found other than hiring a part-time or full-time bylaw enforcement, availability of shared services, or Tenet Security who has been reaching out to a lot of the organizations that lost the services of MEU as well,” said Barnier.
The Township is far from the only one affected by the closing of MEU.
“It did leave multiple organizations… I think it’s in the 30-plus, so quite a few municipalities without bylaw enforcement services without an alternative,” said Barnier.
He added that a shared service deal was floated to Middlesex Centre, but they had already hired their own bylaw enforcement officer.
The proposed contract term is for 12 months with the option to renew for two one-year terms. The deal will cost over double the $5,000 budget at $10,920 for a year. There is a three-hour per week minimum charge at $70 per hour.
“They provide a very similar service. The only unfortunate part is we did get a very good deal through the Municipal Enforcement Unit. It was based on an on-call basis and was used sparingly, and it was a four hour minimum per charge,” said Barnier.
Tenet has hired some of the former MEU employees and has deals signed or in the works with a number of area local governments, according to Barnier.
The staff report read that there are three open bylaw complaints on the books right now.