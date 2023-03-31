Thunder Bay, Ont. — Representatives from the City of Thunder Bay, Alstom, Synergy North, and the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre were among nearly 20 facility operators to take part in Confederation College’s Pathways to Net Zero Energy Summit on Thursday.
The college is considered to be a leader in progressing to net zero carbon reductions, with a number of renewable assets on campus that are used to provide heat and energy to the facility while lowering their greenhouse gas emissions.
Robin Gould, the school’s director of facilities, says their goal was to reach 40 per cent net zero carbon reductions by 2030, and they have already reached that goal.
“We’ve reset our target to 60 per cent by 2030 and we actually have a goal to hit net zero by 2040,” she said.
The college’s renewable assets include solar panels and a biomass facility on their main campus, solar panel and geothermal energy alternatives at the college’s aviation site, and a battery power system that is new to the college.
“Biomass has been run reliably for the last two years,” Gould said. “It burns clean, fresh chips, from urban forest waste. We burn it through the winter months as a renewable resource and we’re able to displace a large portion of our natural gas heating for the Shuniah building for the winter season.
“Geothermal is out at our ACE (aviation) building by the airport, and again it replaces natural gas. It takes energy from the ground and heats the building in the wintertime, and it cools the building in the summertime.”
Almost 40 per cent of the Shuniah building roof is covered in solar panels, including ground mounts and roof installations at the ACE aviation centre. Energy from the solar panels provides lighting and electricity throughout the campus as well as charging the new battery storage units.
“The battery storage unit allows us to shift our peak load,” she said. “When the province experiences off-peak load demand and wants larger-use customers to lower their load and shift it to a different time, we’re able to charge and discharge the battery during that peak time which shifts the load for the whole grid and stabilizes the grid.”
Gould noted that lead acid battery storage units are being deployed across Ontario for this specific purpose, although none of them have the lithium technology yet.
The college is working on curriculum development around net-zero energy management and renewable specialist technology and used the summit to gain feedback from the facility operators as to how the curriculum should be tailored for these needs.
“It’s a whole new emerging market, that we as facility owners and operators need skilled people that understand those skills,” Gould said. "They need to be able to build this equipment, to maintain it, operate it and they need to be able to manage it, you need those tools.”
The college has just received $1.3 million from Natural Resources Canada Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways programs that will support the completion of these multiple components in a 20-month project. This includes the installation of sub-metering across all the buildings to monitor the energy they are using and making, the installation of an energy management dashboard, and a 3D thermal drone scan of the whole campus which provided a 3D mobile map.
The funding also enabled the college to work with Blackstone Energy Services, which has studied and analyzed energy uses on the entire campus.