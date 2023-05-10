An early morning fire on May 10 destroyed a converted potato house used as an auction barn and contents, including a vintage car in Waterville, south of Hartland.
Hartland Fire Chief Mike Walton said his department responded to the fire call at 3:22 a.m. Wednesday morning. While the building owned by John Kirkland remains standing, the chief described it as "destroyed."
Walton said the Fire Marshal's Office investigators attended the scene Wednesday morning. The chief deemed the blaze as "suspicious," although investigators are yet to pinpoint the exact cause of the fire.
Walton said the fire started inside the building, near its doors.
He said Kirkland moved his vintage Mercury convertible to the building the day before the fire.
Walton described the fire as a challenge to battle, noting the old potato-house-style structure had several walls.
He said the Woodstock Fire Department provided a tanker to carry water to the fire scene.
Walton said the fire remains under investigation.