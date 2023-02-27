Nominations are open to fill six Makivik Corp. community director positions.
Prospective candidates have until March 1 at 5 p.m. to submit their completed nomination forms, says chief returning officer Phoebe Bentley.
The vote, which will take place online and in person, is scheduled for April 6, with an advance poll to be held April 3.
In the event that no candidates earn more than 50 per cent of the vote, run-off elections with the top two candidates for each position will take place April 13.
Community director positions representing Killiniq, Tasiujaq, Umiujaq, Ivujivik, Kangirsuk and Kangiqsujuaq are up for grabs in this election cycle.
Successful candidates serve three-year terms on Makivik’s board of directors.
Candidates are required to meet a list of eligibility requirements, including James Bay and Northern Quebec Inuit Agreement beneficiary status, affiliation to the community they wish to represent, clean criminal record and debt status checks, and Inuktitut fluency.
Candidates cannot be employed by Makivik or its subsidiaries.
Nomination forms can be picked up in person from the local municipal office or landholding corporation, on the Makivik website, or by requesting one by emailing elections@makivik.org.
The forms can be returned by faxing the elections email, or by faxing 514-745-0364.