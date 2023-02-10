NORTH PERTH – Municipal staff have begun the planning process for an update of the North Perth Corporate Strategic Plan for this council’s term in office.
In November 2022, a Strategic Plan training workshop facilitated by Oosterbaan Strategy was held with members of council from past and present terms. The sole purpose of this workshop was to review and gain feedback on the past Corporate Strategic Plan as well as future priorities.
At the North Perth council meeting on Jan. 30, a report prepared by Jessica McLean, manager of strategic intivies, gave an executive summary of the workshop. Additionally, the detailed Oosterbaan Strategy report was attached to McLean’s report and highlights the discussion summary and outcomes of the Strategic Plan training workshop. It then outlines the goals outlined through discussions which include economic development, service effectiveness, community planning, community development and corporate sustainability.
In order to continue these types of discussions and support the 2023 to 2026 North Perth Strategic Plan update, Oosterbaan Strategy provided staff with a unique proposal.
“It is proposed that the plan update process will involve in-depth consultation with staff, the community, and council, with the purpose of providing the municipality with a renewed focus and vision on current and future strategic priority areas. Consultation methods will involve surveys, facilitated workshop discussions, and drop-in style public consultation to allow for a diverse group of residents, businesses, partners, stakeholders, and staff to provide insight into the best opportunities and mechanisms to support a thriving North Perth,” stated McLean.
This data will then be analyzed and presented to council in workshop format in order to revisit, update and refine North Perth’s vision, goals, priorities and actions. The final report will contain an updated and refocused municipal strategic plan to guide North Perth’s activities through the new council term. The timeline proposed for this is from March to July.
Municipal staff also requested to single source the services of Oosterbaan Strategy for the Strategic Plan Update project.
“This will support alignment with the discussion and data collection completed through the council Strategic Plan training workshop and continued investigation of the key takeaways included in the discussion summary report. Through collaboration to date, staff are confident in Oosterbaan Strategy’s ability to deliver high quality facilitation and plan development services,” explained McLean.
The total cost for the project is $28,000 plus HST, which will be funded through the strategic initiative department’s operating budget.
Council received the report, and approved the single source purchase of consulting services from Oosterbaan Strategy to develop an updated Strategic Plan for this council’s term and also pre-approved the cost for the project.