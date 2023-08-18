BROCKTON – Brockton is moving forward with its plan to apply to the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) for assistance in increasing the local housing supply.
Council approved the staff recommendation to apply for a HAF grant in the amount of between $9 million and $11 million.
HAF was introduced in 2022 in the federal budget, with a funding allocation of $4 billion. Brockton is eligible to apply for funding in the small/rural/north/Indigenous category. Applicants must develop an action plan as part of their application, and commit to a housing supply growth target at an annual rate of 10 per cent.
The report presented to council identified a number of initiatives to facilitate housing growth – update infrastructure, implement disincentives to discourage idle units, promote infill developments with increased housing density, create a process for using municipally-owned land for development of affordable housing, promote more housing types and partner with non-profit housing providers. In all, 11 initiatives were identified and described in the report.
The report noted many have already been done in the past or are being discussed for future implementation.
Permitted use of the funds would include constructing connecting trails, developing parks and greenspaces, and installing infrastructure.
As stated in the report, “Brockton council has been clear and supportive in their direction to make housing, particularly the missing middle (meaning townhouses, and low-rise apartment buildings and duplexes), a top strategic priority.”
During Bruce County’s Official Plan process, Brockton retained planners, who identified “that Brockton would require more than 600 additional units to accommodate… projected growth in the long term.”
The application will require a housing needs assessment. The staff recommendation is to retain Monteith Brown Planning Consultants – they would be able to expand on work they have already completed during the county’s Official Plan process.
The report noted the grant criteria and application were released in mid-July, with a deadline of Aug. 18. Because of the tight timing, Grant Match will be assisting with the grant submission and subsequent reporting requirements.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon commended staff for doing “a wonderful job” in preparing the report.
Mayor Chris Peabody agreed, calling it “excellent work.”